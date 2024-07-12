ETV Bharat / sports

England vs West Indies: James Anderson Signs Off Test Cricket With Four-wicket Haul

English pacer James Anderson bid farewell to red-ball cricket with the first Test of the three-match series against West Indies The right-arm pacer picked four sclaps in his final Test at Lord's beating the opposition batters by swinging the ball both ways.

File Photo: James Anderson (AP Photos)

London (England): A fast bowler plying his trade in international cricket for 21 years is a rarity. But for James Anderson, it was just a normal business before he stepped away from the sport with the match against West Indies at Lord's in London. The crowd were giving loud cheers for the veteran pacer when he stepped onto the fields at the Mecca of cricket for the first Test of the series which was his last.

Anderson was equally effective for the national side in Tests and ODIs and his longevity played a role in him becoming the spearhead of the bowling unit. England elected to bowl first and they dominated the whole proceedings throughout the match after that. The team wrapped up West Indies with a total of 121 and went on to respond with a total of 371.

The occasion was special for the 42-year-old but Gus Atkinson overshadowed him in the first innings by taking seven wickets. But it was Anderson who got the final wicket of the innings in the form of Jaydon Seales, who was deceived by his delivery nipping back.

In the second innings, Anderson got into the grove as he first sent Kraigg Braithwaite packing with a delivery which nipped back in and crashed into the middle stump of the batter dismissing him for the eighth time. The next victim of the veteran pacer was Alick Athanaze, who was set up by the bowler. Over the wicket, round the wicket, inswing, and outswing all displayed by Anderson and then he finally sent the batter back to the pavilion with a delivery that straightened.

His last wicket of the match and Test career was Joshua da Silva, who ended up nicking an inswinger starting on his pads towards the wicketkeeper. The ball sharply came back in to bamboozle the batter.

The right-arm pacer looked to sign off the career with a wicket when the last two batters were at the crease. However, fate kept him away from a dream finish to a glorious career as Atkinson picked the last wicket of the innings and fixture.

