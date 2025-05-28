Harry Brook Era Begins! England Reveal Playing XI For First Match Under New Captain

Hyderabad: England have named their playing XI for the first ODI against West Indies at Edgbaston scheduled to be played on Thursday May, 29.

New England Men's white-ball captain Harry Brook will lead the side for the first time as a full-time captain. The game will mark Adil Rashid's 150th ODI appearance for the England cricket team.

All-rounder Jacob Bethell, who was playing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and former skipper Jos Buttler, who was representing Gujarat Titans (GT), Will Jacks (Mumbai Indians) left the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 ahead of the playoffs, having returned to international duty.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith will be opening the batting with Ben Duckett after Phil Salt was dropped from the squad following his poor Champions Trophy 2025 stint.

Gus Atkinson and Jofra Archer will not be available for the series due to injuries. Jofra Archer was also initially named in the ODI squad for the series but was later ruled out due to a thumb injury he sustained during his stint with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Atkinson suffered a hamstring strain earlier this month during England's one-off Test victory over Zimbabwe. However, he is likely to be available for the five-match Test series against India, starting June 20.

England Men's XI:

1. Ben Duckett

2. Jamie Smith

3. Joe Root

4. Harry Brook (C)

5. Jos Buttler (WK)

6. Jacob Bethell

7. Will Jacks

8. Jamie Overton

9. Brydon Carse

10. Saqib Mahmood

11. Adil Rashid