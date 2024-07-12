England vs West Indies: A Joy To Watch You Bowl: Sachin Tendulkar Heaps Praise On James Anderson

New Delhi: As England legend James Anderson drew curtains on his 21-year career after the Lord's Test, the first of a three-match series, against West Indies on Friday, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar shared an intriguing post on his social media handle.

Anderson ended his Test career after bowling 40,025 balls, 704 wickets, 188 Tests, and 32 five-wicket hauls in his over two-decade-long career. He signed off with the most wickets for an English bowler, most wickets as a pacer, overall third-highest wickets, and second-most five-wicket hauls as a pacer in the longest format of the game.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar paid a handsome tribute to his old foe', saying it was a joy to watch him bowl. "Hey Jimmy! You've bowled the fans over with that incredible 22-year spell. Here's a little wish as you bid goodbye," Tendulkar wrote on his X account.

"It has been a joy to watch you bowl - with that action, speed, accuracy, swing and fitness. You've inspired generations with your game," he added.

Tendulkar, who retired in 2013, wished Anderson to have a wonderful time with his family away from the rushes of professional cricket. "Wish you a wonderful life ahead with good health and happiness as you put those new shoes on for the most important spell of your life - the time with family," wrote Tendulkar, who has numerous records to his name.

The respect was mutual as Anderson had termed the Indian batting maestro as the best batter he bowled against in his career. "The best batter I would have to say is Sachin Tendulkar. I don't remember having a specific game plan against Sachin Tendulkar. Once he came on, I would just think that I cannot bowl a bad ball here, he was that kind of player. He was a key for India as well. If you get him out in India, the whole atmosphere, in the ground changes. He was such a big wicket," Anderson had told Sky Sports.

The 41-year-old has an exceptional record against India, both at home and away. The right-arm pacer has taken 149 wickets, the most, in just 39 matches at an average of 25.48, including six five-wicket hauls against India.