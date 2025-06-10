ENG vs WI Live Streaming: Where To Watch England vs West Indies Third T20I Live Streaming In India?

Southampton: England are aiming to register a clean sweep over West Indies after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead against the visitors. England won the first two matches of the series by 21 runs and four wickets respectively. Also, it marked a good start for Harry Brook as a full-time captain for the Three Lions as they have ensured a series win over the Caribbean team.
Liam Dawson shone for England in the series opener taking four wickets while Jos Buttler dished out an impressive performance with the bat scoring 96 runs. In the second T20I, Luke Wood picked two wickets while Buttler maintained his consistency becoming the highest run-scorer for England with a knock of 47 runs.
With the kind of consistency Buttler is maintaining in the series, England will have high hopes pinned on him for a victory in the final fixture of the series.
West Indies’ bowlers will have to up their game to secure a consolation win in Southampton when the two teams will meet on Tuesday.
England vs West Indies Third T20I Live Streaming Details
When will the ENG vs WI ODI Series matches take place?
The third T20I between England and the West Indies will be starting from 11 PM IST in Southampton.
Where to watch ENG vs WI Live Streaming in India?
The England vs West Indies series will be streamed live on the SonyLiv and Fancode app and website.
Where to watch ENG vs WI Live on TV in India?
Viewers can also watch the third T20I live on the Sony Sports Network.