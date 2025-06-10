ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs WI Live Streaming: Where To Watch England vs West Indies Third T20I Live Streaming In India?

Southampton: England are aiming to register a clean sweep over West Indies after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead against the visitors. England won the first two matches of the series by 21 runs and four wickets respectively. Also, it marked a good start for Harry Brook as a full-time captain for the Three Lions as they have ensured a series win over the Caribbean team.

Liam Dawson shone for England in the series opener taking four wickets while Jos Buttler dished out an impressive performance with the bat scoring 96 runs. In the second T20I, Luke Wood picked two wickets while Buttler maintained his consistency becoming the highest run-scorer for England with a knock of 47 runs.

With the kind of consistency Buttler is maintaining in the series, England will have high hopes pinned on him for a victory in the final fixture of the series.

West Indies’ bowlers will have to up their game to secure a consolation win in Southampton when the two teams will meet on Tuesday.

England vs West Indies Third T20I Live Streaming Details