ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs WI Live Streaming: Where To Watch England vs West Indies Third T20I Live Streaming In India?

England will be up against the West Indies in the third T20I of the bilateral series on June 10 in Southampton.

England vs West Indies Third T20I Live Streaming
File Photo: England Cricket Team (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 10, 2025 at 10:41 AM IST

1 Min Read

Southampton: England are aiming to register a clean sweep over West Indies after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead against the visitors. England won the first two matches of the series by 21 runs and four wickets respectively. Also, it marked a good start for Harry Brook as a full-time captain for the Three Lions as they have ensured a series win over the Caribbean team.

Liam Dawson shone for England in the series opener taking four wickets while Jos Buttler dished out an impressive performance with the bat scoring 96 runs. In the second T20I, Luke Wood picked two wickets while Buttler maintained his consistency becoming the highest run-scorer for England with a knock of 47 runs.

With the kind of consistency Buttler is maintaining in the series, England will have high hopes pinned on him for a victory in the final fixture of the series.

West Indies’ bowlers will have to up their game to secure a consolation win in Southampton when the two teams will meet on Tuesday.

England vs West Indies Third T20I Live Streaming Details

When will the ENG vs WI ODI Series matches take place?

The third T20I between England and the West Indies will be starting from 11 PM IST in Southampton.

Where to watch ENG vs WI Live Streaming in India?

The England vs West Indies series will be streamed live on the SonyLiv and Fancode app and website.

Where to watch ENG vs WI Live on TV in India?

Viewers can also watch the third T20I live on the Sony Sports Network.

Southampton: England are aiming to register a clean sweep over West Indies after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead against the visitors. England won the first two matches of the series by 21 runs and four wickets respectively. Also, it marked a good start for Harry Brook as a full-time captain for the Three Lions as they have ensured a series win over the Caribbean team.

Liam Dawson shone for England in the series opener taking four wickets while Jos Buttler dished out an impressive performance with the bat scoring 96 runs. In the second T20I, Luke Wood picked two wickets while Buttler maintained his consistency becoming the highest run-scorer for England with a knock of 47 runs.

With the kind of consistency Buttler is maintaining in the series, England will have high hopes pinned on him for a victory in the final fixture of the series.

West Indies’ bowlers will have to up their game to secure a consolation win in Southampton when the two teams will meet on Tuesday.

England vs West Indies Third T20I Live Streaming Details

When will the ENG vs WI ODI Series matches take place?

The third T20I between England and the West Indies will be starting from 11 PM IST in Southampton.

Where to watch ENG vs WI Live Streaming in India?

The England vs West Indies series will be streamed live on the SonyLiv and Fancode app and website.

Where to watch ENG vs WI Live on TV in India?

Viewers can also watch the third T20I live on the Sony Sports Network.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ENGLAND VS WEST INDIESENG VS WI LIVE STREAMINGENG VS WI THIRD T20IENG VS WI 3RD T20I

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.