ETV Bharat / sports

England vs USA: England Become First Team To Enter Semis With 10-wicket win over USA

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 22 hours ago

England became the first team to enter the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 by thrashing the USA by 10 wickets on June 23. Pacer Chris Jordan picked four wickets for the English side while Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten fifty and helped them chase the target in just 9.4 overs.

T20 WC 2024
England's Chris Jordan, third right without cap, celebrates with teammates after getting a hat-trick by dismissing United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Sunday, June 23, 2024 (AP Photos)

Bridgetown (Barbados): England hunted down the paltry total of 115 with ease on Sunday in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash and booked a berth in the semi-final of the tournament.

Swashbuckling England opener Jos Buttler provided England with a flying start during the chase. The Englishman was taking the bowlers to the cleaners and completed his fifty in just 32 balls. Phillip Salt played second fiddle to the wicketkeeper-batter from the other end as the innings progressed.

A rampaging Buttler was on fire as he smacked unbeaten 83 runs from 38 deliveries while Salt scored unbeaten 25 runs and the opening duo wrapped up the game in just 9.4 overs for the English side.

Earlier, the United States of America lost their first wicket early in the innings as Andries Gous lost his wicket trying to go big with a flick on a delivery straying on the pads in the first over. The first two overs were a bit difficult for the USA batters with the kind of seam movement Reece Topley and Jofra Archer generated from the surface.

Steven Taylor and Nitish Kumar, who came in to bat at number three, added 34 runs for the second wicket but the former was dismissed thanks to a stunning catch at point region by Moeen Ali. Nitish showcased his batting prowess a bit attacking Topley in the fifth over by shuffling across the stumps and targeting the leg-side with a boundary and a six.

Spinners were introduced from the sixth over and they utilised some assistance from the surface. Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone bowled a six-over spell which derailed the USA innings. Rashid dismissed Steven Taylor(26) and Nitish Kumar (30) as the USA batters were unable to read the variations from Rashid.

Corey Anderson (28) and Harmeet Singh (21) tried to steady the innings but Chris Jordan’s hattrick in the end concluded the innings at a low total. The USA were bundled out on 115 due to the lack of a big knock.

Read More

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Chris Jordan Becomes First England Bowler To Take Hattrick In T20Is
  2. England vs USA | Adil Rashid Reaches Historic Landmark; Equals Stuart Broad
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Can Afghanistan's Win Over Australia Halt India's Entry Into Semis?

TAGGED:

ENGLAND VS USAT20 WC 2024 SEMIFINALT20 WORLD CUP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.