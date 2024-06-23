ETV Bharat / sports

England vs USA | Adil Rashid Reaches Historic Landmark; Equals Stuart Broad

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

England spinner Adil Rashid equalled his countryman Stuart Board to become the joint-highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cups for the national side. The leg-spinner equalled the record with the wicket of Nitish Kumar in the Super 8 match against the United States and took his tally of wickets in the T20 World Cups to 30.

File photo of England spinner Adil Rashid (ANI Photo)

Bridgetown (Barbados): England leg-spinner Adil Rashid continued his stellar form in the Super 8 match against the USA in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday. He bowled a brilliant spell of 4-0-13-2 as England bowled out the opposition to just 115.

England opted to bowl and the spin duo of Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone worked in tandem in a six-over spell from overs 6 to 12 which put brakes on the momentum of the USA batting. The leg-spinner picked two wickets in the spell and achieved the historical feat.

Rashid took his tally of wickets in the T20 World Cups to 30. He has picked 30 wickets from 29 matches in the history of the coveted tournament with an economy of 6.92 and a strike rate of 20.4. Former England speedster Stuart Broad has 30 wickets to his name with an economy of 7.72 and a strike rate of 17.36.

Rashid's spell helped England bowl out the USA on a low total and the USA were not able to get to a decent total in the end. Rashid has been producing some good spells in the tournament and he showed spin wizardry in the fixture against Oman taking four wickets for just 11 runs. The leg-spinner has 119 wickets from 113 matches with an economy of 7.34 and a strike rate of 19.9.

The match against the USA is a do-or-die clash for England as there is a huge chance that three teams in their Super 8 group might end up at the same number of points.

