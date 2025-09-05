ENG vs SA: All The Records Broken In 2nd ODI As South Africa Win Series In England After 27 Years

Hyderabad: South Africa continued their winning momentum against England with a five-run victory in a high-scoring thriller at Lord’s, London, which saw multiple records being broken in the fixture. While Matthew Britzke scripted his name in the record books, it was a historic series win for South Africa. Add the element of thrill to it, and it was a perfect recipe for a thrilling encounter in ODI cricket. Breetzke shone in the match by scoring a half-century, while Nandre Burger was the highest wicket-taker for the South African team, taking three wickets.

First ODI series win against England in England after 27 years

After a wait of 27 years, the South African team beat England in their own backyard in the ODI series. South Africa last won an ODI series in England in 1998 when they beat the opposition by 2-1 in the series. Notably, England last beat South Africa in a bilateral ODI series win in 2017. Also, the five-run win is the second closest margin for South Africa against England in ODIs since 2000, when they clocked a one-run victory in Cape Town. England have been going through a rough patch as they have won just one out of their previous six ODI series after the 2003 ODI World Cup.

Batting first, South Africa posted 330/8 thanks to a collective batting display. Breetzke (85) was the start of the show, while Tristan Stubbs (58) also played a crucial role. Aiden Markram (49) and Dewald Brevis (42) also chipped in with handy contributions. Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers for England, taking four wickets.

Joe Root (61), Jos Buttler (61) and Jacob Bethell (58) scored fifties to contribute to the chase and kept England in the hunt. Jofra Archer played a cameo of an unbeaten 27 runs from 14 deliveries, but the Proteas remained five runs short of the target to lose the second match of the series.

Matthew Breetzke creates a world record

With his scintillating knock of 85 runs, Breetzke became the first player in the history of men’s cricket to score fifty-plus runs in each of his five innings. He broke Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 28-year-old record of scoring four fifty-plus scores in his first four innings.

Breetzke’s first five scores in the ODI cricket read 150 vs New Zealand, 83 vs Pakistan, 57 vs Australia, 88 vs Australia, and 85 vs England. Thus, the South African batter inked his name in the record books.