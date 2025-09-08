ETV Bharat / sports

England Obliterate South Africa By 342 Runs To Register Biggest-Ever Win In ODIs

England's Jofra Archer (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Ryan Rickelton during the third One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and South Africa at the Utilita Bowl cricket ground, in Southampton. ( AFP )

Southampton: England ended their ODI series against South Africa on a high with a dominant 342-run win in the final match at Southampton - setting a new record for the largest victory margin by runs in men’s ODI history.

The previous record of 317 runs, set by India against Sri Lanka in 2023, was eclipsed by 25 runs. Coming into the third ODI with the series already lost 2-0, England were determined to avoid a whitewash. Sent in to bat first, they made an explosive start, reaching 100 runs in just 13.4 overs. Jamie Smith led the early charge with a brisk 62 from 48 deliveries, while Ben Duckett chipped in with a handy 31.

The momentum continued as Joe Root and Jacob Bethell produced a game-changing 182-run stand. Bethell, just 21 years old, smashed his maiden international century - a stunning 110 off 82 balls - becoming the second-youngest Englishman to score a hundred in the men’s ODIs. Root added to the fireworks with a composed knock, bringing up his 19th ODI century.

Jos Buttler piled on the pressure late in the innings with a blistering 62 off 32, propelling England to a mammoth 414-run total. South Africa’s chase was immediately derailed, not helped by captain Temba Bavuma being unable to bat due to a calf injury sustained while fielding. England’s pace duo Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse tore through the top order, snatching three wickets in the opening three overs.