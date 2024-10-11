Embarrassing Defeat For Pakistan Against England, Becomes 1st Team To Lose Test By Innings After Scoring 500+ Runs

Multan (Pakistan): Pakistan became the first cricket team to lose a Test match after scoring 500+ runs in the first innings as they suffered a massive defeat against Ollie Pope-led England in the opening game of the three-match series here on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Pakistan's horror run in Test cricket continues. This is their sixth consecutive loss in the format and their seventh loss at home in the last nine Tests. This was England's only second win by an innings in Asia. Pakistan are the only team to not win a Test match at home since 2022.

England registered a quite comprehensive victory by an innings and 47 runs as the bowlers didn't take much time to wrap up Pakistan's tail, with ace spinner Jack Leach claiming all three wickets in quick succession to bundle out the hosts for 220. Notably, spinner Abrar Ahmed, hospitalized on Thursday due to high fever, didn't come out to bat in the second innings. With this, Shan Masood became the first Test captain to lose six games on the trot.

At the resumption of the fifth and final day, England were on the cusp of creating history following an inspired performance from the bowling attack on the back of Harry Brook and Joe Root's record-tumbling partnership. Pakistan were reeling at 152/6 with Agha Salman and Aamer Jamal unbeaten with scores of 41* and 27*, respectively.

The Salman and Jamal duo had a difficult task in front of them on Friday as they were looking for a way to save the repetition of the hosts and avoid an innings defeat. There were only two results on the card with Pakistan already losing their top six.

Meanwhile, in England's first innings, it was a run-scoring fest as Joe Root and Harry Brook made Pakistan bowlers toil hard, wearing them out and then going all guns blazing with a mix of unorthodox and conventional shots. The record-breaking 454-run partnership that began on Day 3 kept the hosts dreading each delivery that they effectively dealt away.

The shoulders dropped, and confidence took a dip as a couple of catches went begging by. Fatigue eventually got the better of Root before he could have boasted a 300-run knock beside his name.

With the end of a memorable stand, the 67-year-old record for the highest partnership by an English pair was broken by the duo. Brook surpassed the iconic India opener Virender Sehwag's highest 309-run knock in Multan and eventually saw his knock conclude on 317(322) and became the second-fastest batter to score a triple century.

England eventually declared on 823/7 in reply to Pakistan's first-inning total of 556 runs. The batting masterclass helped England assail a 267-run lead on a batting paradise and then skittled out the hosts for a meagre 220 runs.

"When you put up 550 on the board, it's important to back it up with 10 wickets. 220 runs in the third innings, depending on what kind of lead you have can also be a good score. England found a way to get those 20 wickets. We also have to find a way to do that. That's the challenge a side has to go forward," Shan Masood said.

"We're in the middle of the series, we've talked about squad mentality and consistency. No matter how the pitch is, we have to find a way out. England showed that. Sometimes you get conditions in your favour, sometimes you don't. It's a non-negotiable of Test cricket to perform on a consistent basis. We love playing the game. We're obviously hurt by the results, hurt as a nation," the captain further added.