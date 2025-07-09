ENG vs IND: Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid And Don Bradman! Shubman Gill Can Surpass These Superstars In Lord’s Test

Hyderabad: Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill has been going through a stellar form in the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy 2025, piling runs in succession. The right-handed batter scored knocks of 269 and 161 runs respectively in the second Test, which helped India script a win. He broke multiple records in the fixture, but that is not the end of the road. There is more to go as Gill is on the verge of shattering other records as well as surpassing legends of the game like Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Sir Don Bradman.

Most runs in a Test series

Gill has a chance to garner the most runs as an Indian captain in England in a Test series. He has amassed 585 runs so far across the two Tests and is just eight runs away from Virat Kohli to achieve this feat. Kohli had scored 593 runs in the five-match Test series against England in 2018.

Considering the kind of form he is in, Gill can take down Kohli’s feat and script history.

Most runs in England by an Indian

Gill can become the Indian batter to score the most runs in a Test series in England, surpassing former Indian star Rahul Dravid. He is just 17 runs away from taking down the Indian right-handed batter who scored 602 runs in the Test series in England in 2002.

Most runs against England by an Indian batter

The record of scoring the most runs against England by an Indian batter in a Test series belongs to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 712 runs in 2024. Gill has scored 585 runs so far and is 127 runs away from achieving the unique feat. The next Test is at the iconic venue of Lord’s, and it will be a tough challenge for the Indian captain as the surface for the next match is expected to be a green one.

Most runs by an Indian in a Test series

Sunil Gavaskar holds the record of scoring the most runs by an Indian batter in a Test series. He notched 774 runs from eight innings with an average of 154.80 against the West Indies in 1970/71. India won the five-match Test series by 1-0 that year.