ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs IND: Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid And Don Bradman! Shubman Gill Can Surpass These Superstars In Lord’s Test

Indian right-handed batter Shubman Gill has an opportunity to break multiple records in the Lord’s Test against England.

Shubman Gill on verge of multiple records
File Photo: Shubman Gill (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 9, 2025 at 8:24 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill has been going through a stellar form in the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy 2025, piling runs in succession. The right-handed batter scored knocks of 269 and 161 runs respectively in the second Test, which helped India script a win. He broke multiple records in the fixture, but that is not the end of the road. There is more to go as Gill is on the verge of shattering other records as well as surpassing legends of the game like Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Sir Don Bradman.

Most runs in a Test series

Gill has a chance to garner the most runs as an Indian captain in England in a Test series. He has amassed 585 runs so far across the two Tests and is just eight runs away from Virat Kohli to achieve this feat. Kohli had scored 593 runs in the five-match Test series against England in 2018.

Considering the kind of form he is in, Gill can take down Kohli’s feat and script history.

Most runs in England by an Indian

Gill can become the Indian batter to score the most runs in a Test series in England, surpassing former Indian star Rahul Dravid. He is just 17 runs away from taking down the Indian right-handed batter who scored 602 runs in the Test series in England in 2002.

Most runs against England by an Indian batter

The record of scoring the most runs against England by an Indian batter in a Test series belongs to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 712 runs in 2024. Gill has scored 585 runs so far and is 127 runs away from achieving the unique feat. The next Test is at the iconic venue of Lord’s, and it will be a tough challenge for the Indian captain as the surface for the next match is expected to be a green one.

Most runs by an Indian in a Test series

Sunil Gavaskar holds the record of scoring the most runs by an Indian batter in a Test series. He notched 774 runs from eight innings with an average of 154.80 against the West Indies in 1970/71. India won the five-match Test series by 1-0 that year.

Hyderabad: Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill has been going through a stellar form in the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy 2025, piling runs in succession. The right-handed batter scored knocks of 269 and 161 runs respectively in the second Test, which helped India script a win. He broke multiple records in the fixture, but that is not the end of the road. There is more to go as Gill is on the verge of shattering other records as well as surpassing legends of the game like Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Sir Don Bradman.

Most runs in a Test series

Gill has a chance to garner the most runs as an Indian captain in England in a Test series. He has amassed 585 runs so far across the two Tests and is just eight runs away from Virat Kohli to achieve this feat. Kohli had scored 593 runs in the five-match Test series against England in 2018.

Considering the kind of form he is in, Gill can take down Kohli’s feat and script history.

Most runs in England by an Indian

Gill can become the Indian batter to score the most runs in a Test series in England, surpassing former Indian star Rahul Dravid. He is just 17 runs away from taking down the Indian right-handed batter who scored 602 runs in the Test series in England in 2002.

Most runs against England by an Indian batter

The record of scoring the most runs against England by an Indian batter in a Test series belongs to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 712 runs in 2024. Gill has scored 585 runs so far and is 127 runs away from achieving the unique feat. The next Test is at the iconic venue of Lord’s, and it will be a tough challenge for the Indian captain as the surface for the next match is expected to be a green one.

Most runs by an Indian in a Test series

Sunil Gavaskar holds the record of scoring the most runs by an Indian batter in a Test series. He notched 774 runs from eight innings with an average of 154.80 against the West Indies in 1970/71. India won the five-match Test series by 1-0 that year.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHUBMAN GILLVIRAT KOHLIRAHUL DRAVIDSIR DON BRADMANENG VS IND 3RD TEST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.