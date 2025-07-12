ENG vs IND: Shubman Gill Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record In Just Five Innings

Hyderabad: India skipper Shubman Gill has shown an extraordinary consistency in his Test outings so far in the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. After being consistent in four consecutive innings, Gill faltered at just 16 runs during his tenure at the crease in the third Test.

Gill goes past Kohli

Gill had a dream tour of England. Coming into the Test series, he had the burden of delivering as a leader of the pack in his Test captaincy debut. However, the right-handed batter has thrived under pressure, racking up 601 runs from five innings in his captaincy.

He started the series with a scintillating ton in the first Test at Headingley. He then produced two memorable performances, leading India to a mammoth win by centuries in two consecutive innings at Edgbaston.

Gill’s consistency helped him take down Kohli’s record set during his iconic tour to England in 2018. The recently retired Indian batter had scored 593 runs, the highest-ever by an Indian captain. But, the current Indian Test skipper bettered the record with his ninth run in the Lord’s Test. He now has 601 runs in the series.

One run short of Dravid’s record

Although Gill shattered Kohli’s record, he is just one run short of Dravid’s unique feat. Dravid has scored the most runs for India (602) in a Test series in England. Chris Woakes dismissed him with a brilliant delivery towards the end of the second day’s proceedings.

After Gill’s dismissal, Rishabh Pant joined KL Rahul in the middle.