ENG vs IND: Jamie Smith Scores Joint 3rd Fastest Hundred; Harry Brook Scores Ninth Test Century

Hyderabad: Jamie Smith etched his name in the record books while Harry Brook also created history on the third day of the second Test between India and England. Smith lit up the venue by scoring the joint-third fastest Test century by an England batter in Test cricket. His knock helped the English side to recover from 84/5. Brook also played a key role in the sixth-wicket stand with Smith and scored his ninth Test ton.

Joint-third fastest hundred by Smith

The right-handed batter walked into the bat after Mohammed Siraj had dismissed Joe Root and Ben Stokes on back-to-back deliveries. The right-handed batter drove it down the ground and didn’t look back afterwards. By lunch, Smith moved to an unbeaten 102 from 80 deliveries laced with 17 boundaries.

He equalled Harry Brook’s effort in Rawalpindi (2022), where the English batter raced to his century in just 80 deliveries. With the stellar knock, Smith became the joint third-fastest centurion for England in Test cricket after only the legendary Gilbert Jessop (76 balls, depending on interpretation) and Jonny Bairstow (77 balls).

Harry Brook inks multiple records

It was not only Jamie Smith who troubled the opposition bowlers but Harry Brook was also the batter who dominated the proceedings. The England batter scripted not one but two records during his stay at the crease. He walked in at 88/5 and stitched a brilliant counter-attacking partnership with Smith to stage a recovery. He looked jittery at the start, but started playing in an aggressive manner to put England in a better position.

During the process, he became the fastest batter to 2500 runs in Test cricket, reaching the milestone in 2832 deliveries.

Also, it was the ninth Test century for the 26-year-old in just his 27th Test. He became the third fastest to rack up nine Test tons for England, reaching the milestone in 44 innings. Denis Compton (37) and Herbert Sutcliffe (43) are at the top two positions in the list of England batters with the fewest innings to nine Test hundreds.

Recovery from 84/5

England started the day on 77/3 with Joe Root and Ben Stokes. However, Siraj sent both batters back to the pavilion in two consecutive deliveries. He first bowled a delivery down the leg to Joe Root, which was nicked to the wicketkeeper. Next, the Indian pacer bamboozled Stokes with a bouncer which brushed the gloves of the left-handed batter before being caught by the wicketkeeper. Hosts were reduced to 84/5, but Smith and Brook turned the tables after that, forging an alliance for a terrific partnership.