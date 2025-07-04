ENG vs IND: England Shortened Boundary Dimensions At Edgbaston? Report Reveals Hosts’ Ploy To Win Test

Hyderabad: The reduced boundary dimensions at Edgbaston in the second Test between India and England have sparked a discussion around Ben Stokes and Co. capitalising on home conditions to ensure a victory. The move is done to assist their Bazball style of play in English conditions.
The Times UK has reported that the boundary on no part of the ground was longer than 71 yards (64.9 metres) from the stumps, which is a shorter distance as compared to the boundary distances during the Test series against West Indies and Ashes 2023 at the venue.
A few reports had emerged ahead of the second Test, suggesting India are pondering the choice of playing two spinners. Also, assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate had hinted at playing two spinners in the playing XI ahead of the Edgbaston Test.
England captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum have been in contact with the groundsman to bring in the boundary ropes within the permissible limit to tackle the threat of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. Also, the plan was to exploit the shorter square boundaries on the ground, targeting the fielders.
Ex-England pacer also claims boundary dimensions are being reduced
Former England pacer Steven Finn also confirmed the same while speaking on the BBC. He linked the move to England choosing to chase down totals.
Why are the boundaries at Edgbaston so short for this Test?@finnysteve has a Bazball-related explanation 🤔#ENGvIND #BBCCricket pic.twitter.com/IdMr2vN0ln— Test Match Special (@bbctms) July 2, 2025
“I stood right by the boundary rope, which is a considerable way in from where you may anticipate for a normal Test match. England and their propensity to want to win the toss, bowl first and chase in the last innings, maybe is the reason why those boundaries have come so far in,” he said on the BBC.
What do the ICC rules say?
England have attempted to take advantage by reducing the effect of spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, but they haven’t broken any officially laid down rules by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
“No boundary shall be longer than 90 yards [or] shorter than 65 yards from the centre of the pitch,” reads a statement in the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions.
The rules set by ICC also state that the umpires shall consult with the home board to determine the boundary dimensions.
“There’s communication throughout … We give as much information as we can to suit what team we want to go for — and how we want to play our cricket as well,” Edgbaston groundsman Gary Barwell had told the reporters.