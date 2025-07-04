ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs IND: England Shortened Boundary Dimensions At Edgbaston? Report Reveals Hosts’ Ploy To Win Test

Hyderabad: The reduced boundary dimensions at Edgbaston in the second Test between India and England have sparked a discussion around Ben Stokes and Co. capitalising on home conditions to ensure a victory. The move is done to assist their Bazball style of play in English conditions.

The Times UK has reported that the boundary on no part of the ground was longer than 71 yards (64.9 metres) from the stumps, which is a shorter distance as compared to the boundary distances during the Test series against West Indies and Ashes 2023 at the venue.

A few reports had emerged ahead of the second Test, suggesting India are pondering the choice of playing two spinners. Also, assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate had hinted at playing two spinners in the playing XI ahead of the Edgbaston Test.

England captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum have been in contact with the groundsman to bring in the boundary ropes within the permissible limit to tackle the threat of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. Also, the plan was to exploit the shorter square boundaries on the ground, targeting the fielders.

Ex-England pacer also claims boundary dimensions are being reduced

Former England pacer Steven Finn also confirmed the same while speaking on the BBC. He linked the move to England choosing to chase down totals.