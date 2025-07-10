ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah vs Jofra Archer, Who Will Ace The Battle?

Hyderabad: The stage is all set for the third Test between India and England at Lord’s with the series levelled at 1-1. While the Indian team will be aiming to win their first Test series in England since 2007, the hosts will be eyeing to win the series at home. However, there will be a key battle within the clash between the two sides. Jasprit Bumrah vs Jofra Archer will be the one battle to watch out for. While Archer has returned to the Test side after four years, Bumrah has come a long way since the start of his career, emerging as the lead pacer in the Indian team.

To make a judgment of who might succeed in the battle between the two, we take a look at the comparison of both bowlers after 13 Test matches.

Bumrah vs Archer - who has the most wickets?

Bumrah is way ahead of the England pacer in the comparison. While Bumrah has taken 63 wickets across 13 Test matches, Archer has taken only 42 wickets. The 31-year-old Indian pacer also boasts a better bowling average (20.34) than his English rival (31.04). Notably, Bumrah has bowled more overs but has still maintained a better bowling average than Archer. He has sent down 478.3 overs, including 115 maidens, while the express England pacer has bowled 434.5 overs, including 95 maidens.