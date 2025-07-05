ENG vs IND: Mohammed Siraj Breaks 32-Year-Old Record; England Owns Embarrassing Record

Hyderabad: India bundled out England on 407 on the third day of the second Test between India and England, gaining a 180-run lead. India then capitalised on the first-innings lead and will now aim to win the fixture. Mohammed Siraj took a five-wicket haul and broke multiple records on Friday. Also, there were six ducks in England's innings, and thus, they owned an embarrassing record.

India are in a dominant position currently as they are leading by 244 runs in the second innings with nine wickets in hand and two more days to go. The Men in Blue are trailing by 1-0 in the series and they will aim to bounce back with a victory.

Mohammed Siraj breaks 32-year-old record

Mohammed Siraj stepped up in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and produced a sensational spell, taking six wickets. He was assisted by Aakash Deep, who picked up four wickets, and the two pacers bundled out the English innings.

Siraj finished with figures of 6/70, including the scalps of Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir.

The spell from the 31-year-old marks the first instance of a visiting pacer taking a six-wicket haul since 1993, when Paul Reiffel took a six-wicket. His bowling figures are third-best at the venue by a visiting pacer.

Siraj took his first five-wicket haul in England and his fourth five-for of his career. He is the fifth Indian pacer to take a five-wicket haul in England after Amar Singh, Chetan Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma.

England becomes the first team to score 400-plus with six ducks

In a strange sequence of events, England scored a total of 407 in the first innings, which included six ducks. Thus, they became the first team to score a total of more than 400 with a duck from six batters. Also, six ducks by England is their most in a Test innings, surpassing five each on four different occasions.

Jamie Smith also etched his name in the record books, registering the highest Test score by an England wicketkeeper with a knock of an unbeaten 184.