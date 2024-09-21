ETV Bharat / sports

ENG VS AUS Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The England vs Australia 2nd ODI Match Live In India?

Leeds (England): The England cricket team will square off against Australia in the second ODI of the five-match bilateral series at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday, September 21. 2024. The Mitchell Marsh-led side are leading the series by 1-0 after clinching a seven-wicket victory in the opening match courtesy of Travis Head.

Australia's southpaw opener Travis Head smashed a swashbuckling 154 runs, steering his team to achieve a total of 316 runs with as many as 36 balls to spare in Nottingham on Thursday. Marnus Labuschagne also hammered 77 not out in just 61 balls. Previously, for England, Ben Duckett played an innings of 95 and gave his team a solid start. Will Jacks followed up with gritty 62 runs.

As the stage is all set for the second ODI, the hosts would want to win the second encounter and make a comeback in the series otherwise it might get tougher for them to win the remaining three on the trot against a formidable Australian side.

When will the England vs Australia 2nd ODI be held?

ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI will be held on September 21 (Friday).

Where will the England vs Australia 2nd ODI take place?

ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI will take place at Headingley, Leeds.

What time will the England vs Australia 2nd ODI start?