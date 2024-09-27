ENG VS AUS Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The England vs Australia 4th ODI Match Live In India?

Hyderabad: It's a do-or-die situation for England as they need to win the remaining matches to win the series while Australia would look to come back on the winning track and seal the series.
In the first two ODIs, the visitors defeated the Three Lions. However, England won the third ODI, keeping their hopes of winning the series alive and aiming to push for a series decider. A loss in this match would result in a series win for the Aussies, who had their moments in the third ODI but were ultimately defeated by a century from Harry Brook.
Brook's ton allowed England to end Australia's 14-match winning run in the ODIs.
ENG vs AUS 4th ODI Live Streaming Details
England vs Australia 4th ODI- What is the date for the England vs Australia match?
The match between England vs Australia 4th ODI will be played on Friday, September 27.
When will the England vs Australia 4th ODI match start?
The England vs Australia 4th ODI match will start at 5:30 PM IST in India on Friday September 27.
Where will the England vs Australia 4th ODI match be played?
The England vs Australia 4th ODI match will be played at the Lord's Stadium in London, England.
Where to Watch England vs Australia 4th ODI in India?
The England vs Australia 4th ODI match will be live-streamed through the Sony Liv App And Website as well as the Fancode App and website in India. The match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.