England vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Date, Time, Live Broadcast, Venue

Hyderabad: After the T20I series ended in a draw with third game getting washed out, England (ENG) will lock horns with Australia (AUS) in the first ODI of the five-match series at the iconic Trent Bridge stadium in Nottigham on Thursday, September 19, 2024.
As teams start gearing up for the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan, both the teams would look find their right combinations as the tournament will be held in knockout format. this is going to be the first time that England will be playing an ODI since a 2-1 loss against West Indies in December 2023 whereas Australians will be playing their first ODI since a 3-0 series win in West Indies in February 2024.
The 2023 ODI World Cup-winning Australian squad members in the likes of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc and Alex Carey return to the side. Skipper Pat Cummins has taken two months from cricket and hence all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will be leading the Australian side.
England, on the other hand, will be captained by Harry Brook in absence of Jos Buttler whereas the star pacer Jofra Archer will mark his ODI comeback after 18 months. As Australia and England gear up to square off against each other in the first ODI, here's all the live streaming info about the game (for Indian Standard Time).
Where: Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
When: September 19 (Thursday), 5:30 PM (IST).
ENG vs AUS 1st ODI live telecast: Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD channels.
ENG vs AUS 1st ODI live streaming: SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites.
Squads:
England ODI squad vs Australia: Harry Brook(c), Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Jordan Cox, John Turner, Jacob Bethell, Saqib Mahmood
Australia ODI squad vs England: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly