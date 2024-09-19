ETV Bharat / sports

England vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Date, Time, Live Broadcast, Venue

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 40 minutes ago

Following the T20I series, Australia and England will square off against each other in the first ODI of the three-match series at the iconic Trent Bridge stadium in Nottingham on Thursday, September 19, 2024. The series holds huge importance considering the teams would look to retune their combinations before the commencement of the highly anticipated 2025 Champions Trophy.

Following the T20I series, Australia and England will square off against each other in the first ODI of the three-match series at the iconic Trent Bridge stadium in Nottingham on Thursday, September 19, 2024. The series holds huge importance considering the teams would look to retune their combinations before the commencement of the highly anticipated 2025 Champions Trophy.
England vs Australia (Getty)

Hyderabad: After the T20I series ended in a draw with third game getting washed out, England (ENG) will lock horns with Australia (AUS) in the first ODI of the five-match series at the iconic Trent Bridge stadium in Nottigham on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

As teams start gearing up for the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan, both the teams would look find their right combinations as the tournament will be held in knockout format. this is going to be the first time that England will be playing an ODI since a 2-1 loss against West Indies in December 2023 whereas Australians will be playing their first ODI since a 3-0 series win in West Indies in February 2024.

The 2023 ODI World Cup-winning Australian squad members in the likes of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc and Alex Carey return to the side. Skipper Pat Cummins has taken two months from cricket and hence all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will be leading the Australian side.

England, on the other hand, will be captained by Harry Brook in absence of Jos Buttler whereas the star pacer Jofra Archer will mark his ODI comeback after 18 months. As Australia and England gear up to square off against each other in the first ODI, here's all the live streaming info about the game (for Indian Standard Time).

Where: Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

When: September 19 (Thursday), 5:30 PM (IST).

ENG vs AUS 1st ODI live telecast: Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD channels.

ENG vs AUS 1st ODI live streaming: SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites.

Squads:

England ODI squad vs Australia: Harry Brook(c), Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Jordan Cox, John Turner, Jacob Bethell, Saqib Mahmood

Australia ODI squad vs England: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly

Hyderabad: After the T20I series ended in a draw with third game getting washed out, England (ENG) will lock horns with Australia (AUS) in the first ODI of the five-match series at the iconic Trent Bridge stadium in Nottigham on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

As teams start gearing up for the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan, both the teams would look find their right combinations as the tournament will be held in knockout format. this is going to be the first time that England will be playing an ODI since a 2-1 loss against West Indies in December 2023 whereas Australians will be playing their first ODI since a 3-0 series win in West Indies in February 2024.

The 2023 ODI World Cup-winning Australian squad members in the likes of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc and Alex Carey return to the side. Skipper Pat Cummins has taken two months from cricket and hence all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will be leading the Australian side.

England, on the other hand, will be captained by Harry Brook in absence of Jos Buttler whereas the star pacer Jofra Archer will mark his ODI comeback after 18 months. As Australia and England gear up to square off against each other in the first ODI, here's all the live streaming info about the game (for Indian Standard Time).

Where: Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

When: September 19 (Thursday), 5:30 PM (IST).

ENG vs AUS 1st ODI live telecast: Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD channels.

ENG vs AUS 1st ODI live streaming: SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites.

Squads:

England ODI squad vs Australia: Harry Brook(c), Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Jordan Cox, John Turner, Jacob Bethell, Saqib Mahmood

Australia ODI squad vs England: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ENG VS AUS LIVE IN INDIAENGLAND VS AUSTRALIAENGLAND VS AUSTRALIA LIVE ON TVENGLAND VS AUSTRALIA LIVE FREEENGLAND VS AUSTRALIA LIVE STREAMING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.