ENG vs AUS Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The England vs Australia 5th ODI Match Live In India?

Hyderabad: The ODI series between England and Australia took an interesting turn with the former’s victory in the last game. The series is now levelled at 2-2 and the fifth ODI of the series will decide the winner.
Australia beat the English outfit in the first two matches but the hosts bounced back with two victories. England were on absolute fire in a rain-affected game which was reduced to 39 overs. While Harry Brook played a knock of 87 runs, Liam Livingstone carved a whirlwind knock of unbeaten 62 runs during his stay at the crease. Brook is in brilliant form and England will hope that he will play another impressive knock in the final ODI of the series.
ENG vs AUS 5th ODI Live Streaming Details
ENG vs AUS 5th ODI - Date for the England vs Australia match?
The fixture between England and Australia will be played on Sunday, September 29.
When will the England vs Australia 5th ODI match start?
The England vs Australia 5th ODI match will start at 3:30 AM IST in India on Sunday, September 29.
Where will the England vs Australia 5th ODI match be played?
The England vs Australia 5th ODI match will be played at the Lord's Stadium in London, England.
Where to Watch England vs Australia 5th ODI in India?
The England vs Australia 5th ODI match will be live-streamed through the Sony Liv App And Website as well as the Fancode App and website in India. The match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.