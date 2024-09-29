ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs AUS Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The England vs Australia 5th ODI Match Live In India?

Australia's Mitchell Marsh, center, celebrates the wicket of England's Will Jacks with teammates during the fourth One Day International match ( AP )

Hyderabad: The ODI series between England and Australia took an interesting turn with the former’s victory in the last game. The series is now levelled at 2-2 and the fifth ODI of the series will decide the winner.

Australia beat the English outfit in the first two matches but the hosts bounced back with two victories. England were on absolute fire in a rain-affected game which was reduced to 39 overs. While Harry Brook played a knock of 87 runs, Liam Livingstone carved a whirlwind knock of unbeaten 62 runs during his stay at the crease. Brook is in brilliant form and England will hope that he will play another impressive knock in the final ODI of the series.

ENG vs AUS 5th ODI Live Streaming Details

ENG vs AUS 5th ODI - Date for the England vs Australia match?

The fixture between England and Australia will be played on Sunday, September 29.

When will the England vs Australia 5th ODI match start?