England vs Australia: Adil Rashid Becomes First England Spinner To Take 200 ODI Wickets

Leeds (England): Adil Rashid achieved a historical feat on Saturday during the second ODI between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds. He became the first England spinner and the second-fastest English bowler to take 200 ODI wickets. Rashid is already at the top of the charts amongst the English spinner. Apart from him, Moeen Ali (111) and Graeme Swann (104) are the other two spinners who have picked up more than 100 wickets.

Rashid reached the milestone of 200 wickets when he dismissed Glen Maxwell with a score of 7 during his sixth over in the second ODI of the series. Maxwell tried to play a big shot over the deep mid-wicket but ended up getting caught in the deep. The England spinner then cleaned up Adam Zampa and ended the fixture with figures of 2/42 in the spell. England bundled out Australia on a total of 270. Also, Rashid became the third England bowler after Darren Gough and James Anderson to take 200 ODI wickets.

Overall, Rashid is the 12th spinner to reach the milestone and is behind Abdur Razzak of Bangladesh who has 207 scalps to his name. The 36-year-old took 137 ODI innings to reach the 200-wicket mark. He is only behind Saqlain Mushtaq of Pakistan and Shane Warne of Australia, who took 104 and 125 matches respectively. He is at the 17th place in the list of fastest bowlers to take 200 ODI wickets.

Rashid first donned the England jersey in 2009 during the T20 World Cup and played in all of the four matches for the national team. He was a key player in the team’s triumph in the 2019 ODI World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup.