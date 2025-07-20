ETV Bharat / sports

England To Host WTC 2027, 2029 And 2031 Finals

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday confirmed that England will host the finals of the World Test Championship 2027, 2029 and 2031. Since the inception of the tournament, England has only been hosting the final.

"The Board also confirmed the awarding of hosting rights for the ICC World Test Championship Finals for the 2027, 2029 and 2031 editions to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), following a successful track record in hosting recent finals," the ICC said in a media statement on Sunday.

The ICC held its Annual Conference in Singapore, where the Board received an update on progress relating to the support for displaced women cricketers of Afghan descent.

"This initiative is being advanced through a collaborative effort led by the ICC, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), ECB and Cricket Australia (CA), under the supervision of ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khwaja.

"The programme aims to deliver structured support through high-performance initiatives, domestic playing opportunities, and engagement at key ICC global events, including the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England," the statement said.