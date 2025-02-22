ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs ENG: England Post Highest Team Total In Champions Trophy

England recorded the highest team total in the history of the Champions Trophy against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, February 22.

England recorded the highest team total in the history of the Champions Trophy against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, February 22.
England Post Highest Team Total In Champions Trophy against Australia Ben duckett scores century (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 22, 2025, 8:20 PM IST

Hyderabad: Riding high on opener Ben Duckett's record-breaking century, England scripted history as they set a new record for the highest team total in the ICC Champions Trophy, posting 351/8 runs on the board in their allotted 50 overs against Australia at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, February 22.

Duckett became the first player to score 150 runs and bat with the highest individual score in the history of the Champions Trophy. His record-breaking knock guided England to surpass New Zealand's 347 for four against the USA back in 2004 at The Oval where the former Kiwis batter Nathan Astle recorded then highest score by a player in an innings of 145 runs.

The mainstay of England's record total was opener Duckett, who scored a phenomenal 165 off just 143 balls with 17 fours and six. Duckett got exceptional support from former skipper Joe Root, who played a great ODI innings of 68 off 78 deliveries. Together, they forged a 158-run partnership for the third wicket that propelled England to their historic total.

Duckett earlier went past legends like Andy Flower (145), Graeme Smith (141), Sachin Tendulkar (141), Sourav Ganguly (141*), and Andy Flower (145) in terms of highest individual scores in the Champions Trophy.

Jofra Archer, who was unbeaten on 21 off just 10 balls, was instrumental in England's record-breaking innings.

His brutal knock in the death overs, including 12 runs off the last 3 balls of the innings, ensured that England crossed New Zealand's previous record. This late surge from Archer cemented England's place at the top of highest totals in Champions Trophy history.

HIGHEST TOTALS IN ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY HISTORY

  • 351/8 (50) - England vs Australia - Lahore - 2025
  • 347/4 (50) - New Zealand vs USA - The Oval - 2004
  • 338/4 (50) - Pakistan vs India - The Oval - 2017
  • 331/7 (50) - India vs South Africa - Cardiff - 2013
  • 323/8 (50) - England vs South Africa - Centurion - 2009
  • 322/3 (48.4) - Sri Lanka vs India - The Oval - 2017

Hyderabad: Riding high on opener Ben Duckett's record-breaking century, England scripted history as they set a new record for the highest team total in the ICC Champions Trophy, posting 351/8 runs on the board in their allotted 50 overs against Australia at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, February 22.

Duckett became the first player to score 150 runs and bat with the highest individual score in the history of the Champions Trophy. His record-breaking knock guided England to surpass New Zealand's 347 for four against the USA back in 2004 at The Oval where the former Kiwis batter Nathan Astle recorded then highest score by a player in an innings of 145 runs.

The mainstay of England's record total was opener Duckett, who scored a phenomenal 165 off just 143 balls with 17 fours and six. Duckett got exceptional support from former skipper Joe Root, who played a great ODI innings of 68 off 78 deliveries. Together, they forged a 158-run partnership for the third wicket that propelled England to their historic total.

Duckett earlier went past legends like Andy Flower (145), Graeme Smith (141), Sachin Tendulkar (141), Sourav Ganguly (141*), and Andy Flower (145) in terms of highest individual scores in the Champions Trophy.

Jofra Archer, who was unbeaten on 21 off just 10 balls, was instrumental in England's record-breaking innings.

His brutal knock in the death overs, including 12 runs off the last 3 balls of the innings, ensured that England crossed New Zealand's previous record. This late surge from Archer cemented England's place at the top of highest totals in Champions Trophy history.

HIGHEST TOTALS IN ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY HISTORY

  • 351/8 (50) - England vs Australia - Lahore - 2025
  • 347/4 (50) - New Zealand vs USA - The Oval - 2004
  • 338/4 (50) - Pakistan vs India - The Oval - 2017
  • 331/7 (50) - India vs South Africa - Cardiff - 2013
  • 323/8 (50) - England vs South Africa - Centurion - 2009
  • 322/3 (48.4) - Sri Lanka vs India - The Oval - 2017

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHYAUS VS ENGENG VS AUSHIGHEST TEAM TOTAL IN PAKISTANCHAMPIONS TROPHY HIGHEST TEAM TOTAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.