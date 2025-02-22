ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs ENG: England Post Highest Team Total In Champions Trophy

Hyderabad: Riding high on opener Ben Duckett's record-breaking century, England scripted history as they set a new record for the highest team total in the ICC Champions Trophy, posting 351/8 runs on the board in their allotted 50 overs against Australia at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, February 22.

Duckett became the first player to score 150 runs and bat with the highest individual score in the history of the Champions Trophy. His record-breaking knock guided England to surpass New Zealand's 347 for four against the USA back in 2004 at The Oval where the former Kiwis batter Nathan Astle recorded then highest score by a player in an innings of 145 runs.

The mainstay of England's record total was opener Duckett, who scored a phenomenal 165 off just 143 balls with 17 fours and six. Duckett got exceptional support from former skipper Joe Root, who played a great ODI innings of 68 off 78 deliveries. Together, they forged a 158-run partnership for the third wicket that propelled England to their historic total.