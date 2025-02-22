AUS vs ENG: England Post Highest Team Total In Champions Trophy

Hyderabad: Riding high on opener Ben Duckett's record-breaking century, England scripted history as they set a new record for the highest team total in the ICC Champions Trophy, posting 351/8 runs on the board in their allotted 50 overs against Australia at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, February 22.
Duckett became the first player to score 150 runs and bat with the highest individual score in the history of the Champions Trophy. His record-breaking knock guided England to surpass New Zealand's 347 for four against the USA back in 2004 at The Oval where the former Kiwis batter Nathan Astle recorded then highest score by a player in an innings of 145 runs.
A record-breaking knock from Ben Duckett set the tone for England's mammoth total against Australia 🔥#ChampionsTrophy #AUSvENG ✍️: https://t.co/DBjsJNDgkY pic.twitter.com/NCDDqeCfLT— ICC (@ICC) February 22, 2025
The mainstay of England's record total was opener Duckett, who scored a phenomenal 165 off just 143 balls with 17 fours and six. Duckett got exceptional support from former skipper Joe Root, who played a great ODI innings of 68 off 78 deliveries. Together, they forged a 158-run partnership for the third wicket that propelled England to their historic total.
History made in Lahore 👏— ICC (@ICC) February 22, 2025
Ben Duckett smashes the highest individual score across any #ChampionsTrophy edition 🤩#AUSvENG ✍️: https://t.co/1HynsLw3Fd pic.twitter.com/U4UllWuHxa
Duckett earlier went past legends like Andy Flower (145), Graeme Smith (141), Sachin Tendulkar (141), Sourav Ganguly (141*), and Andy Flower (145) in terms of highest individual scores in the Champions Trophy.
Ben Duckett slams the first-ever 150 in #ChampionsTrophy history 🎉#AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/g7v6zC3ah0— ICC (@ICC) February 22, 2025
Jofra Archer, who was unbeaten on 21 off just 10 balls, was instrumental in England's record-breaking innings.
Just how good is Ben Duckett? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1ICIwo1as1— England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 22, 2025
His brutal knock in the death overs, including 12 runs off the last 3 balls of the innings, ensured that England crossed New Zealand's previous record. This late surge from Archer cemented England's place at the top of highest totals in Champions Trophy history.
HIGHEST TOTALS IN ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY HISTORY
- 351/8 (50) - England vs Australia - Lahore - 2025
- 347/4 (50) - New Zealand vs USA - The Oval - 2004
- 338/4 (50) - Pakistan vs India - The Oval - 2017
- 331/7 (50) - India vs South Africa - Cardiff - 2013
- 323/8 (50) - England vs South Africa - Centurion - 2009
- 322/3 (48.4) - Sri Lanka vs India - The Oval - 2017