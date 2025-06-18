ETV Bharat / sports

England Series: Harshit Rana Links Up With Team India For First Test

Hyderabad: Young pacer Harshit Rana has been added to the Indian squad, which is currently touring England for the five-Test match series.

The series between India, led by young Shubman Gill and England will commence from June 20 at Headingley in Leeds. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel has added Rana, a right-handed medium pacer, to the 18-member Indian squad, which they had announced earlier.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, in a media statement, said, "The Men's Selection Committee has added Harshit Rana to India's squad for the first Test in Leeds against England."

"Rana, who was a part of the India A squad, has linked up with the team as India begin preparations for the first Test. The Five-match Test series kicks off at Headingley, Leeds, on June 20, 2025," added Saikia. It is in all likelihood that 23-year-old Rana, who has played 2 Tests, could be in the playing XI at Leeds.