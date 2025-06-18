England Series: Harshit Rana Links Up With Team India For First Test

Hyderabad: Young pacer Harshit Rana has been added to the Indian squad, which is currently touring England for the five-Test match series.
The series between India, led by young Shubman Gill and England will commence from June 20 at Headingley in Leeds. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel has added Rana, a right-handed medium pacer, to the 18-member Indian squad, which they had announced earlier.
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, in a media statement, said, "The Men's Selection Committee has added Harshit Rana to India's squad for the first Test in Leeds against England."
"Rana, who was a part of the India A squad, has linked up with the team as India begin preparations for the first Test. The Five-match Test series kicks off at Headingley, Leeds, on June 20, 2025," added Saikia. It is in all likelihood that 23-year-old Rana, who has played 2 Tests, could be in the playing XI at Leeds.
He has taken just four wickets in the two Tests that he has played. The medium pacer made his Test debut versus Australia at Perth in November 2024 and played his last Test against Australia at Adelaide.
While India has not announced its playing XI for the first Test, it is likely that the team management would opt for a pace-heavy lineup as the surface at Leeds could help the fast bowlers.
India’s updated squad for first Test: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Vice Captain & Wicket-Keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (Wicket-Keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana