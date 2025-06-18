ETV Bharat / sports

England Series: Harshit Rana Links Up With Team India For First Test

The series between India, led by young Shubman Gill and England will commence from June 20 at Headingley in Leeds.

England Series: Harshit Rana Links Up With Team India For First Test
File image of Harshit Rana (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 18, 2025 at 11:23 AM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Young pacer Harshit Rana has been added to the Indian squad, which is currently touring England for the five-Test match series.

The series between India, led by young Shubman Gill and England will commence from June 20 at Headingley in Leeds. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel has added Rana, a right-handed medium pacer, to the 18-member Indian squad, which they had announced earlier.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, in a media statement, said, "The Men's Selection Committee has added Harshit Rana to India's squad for the first Test in Leeds against England."

"Rana, who was a part of the India A squad, has linked up with the team as India begin preparations for the first Test. The Five-match Test series kicks off at Headingley, Leeds, on June 20, 2025," added Saikia. It is in all likelihood that 23-year-old Rana, who has played 2 Tests, could be in the playing XI at Leeds.

He has taken just four wickets in the two Tests that he has played. The medium pacer made his Test debut versus Australia at Perth in November 2024 and played his last Test against Australia at Adelaide.

While India has not announced its playing XI for the first Test, it is likely that the team management would opt for a pace-heavy lineup as the surface at Leeds could help the fast bowlers.

India’s updated squad for first Test: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Vice Captain & Wicket-Keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (Wicket-Keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana

Hyderabad: Young pacer Harshit Rana has been added to the Indian squad, which is currently touring England for the five-Test match series.

The series between India, led by young Shubman Gill and England will commence from June 20 at Headingley in Leeds. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel has added Rana, a right-handed medium pacer, to the 18-member Indian squad, which they had announced earlier.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, in a media statement, said, "The Men's Selection Committee has added Harshit Rana to India's squad for the first Test in Leeds against England."

"Rana, who was a part of the India A squad, has linked up with the team as India begin preparations for the first Test. The Five-match Test series kicks off at Headingley, Leeds, on June 20, 2025," added Saikia. It is in all likelihood that 23-year-old Rana, who has played 2 Tests, could be in the playing XI at Leeds.

He has taken just four wickets in the two Tests that he has played. The medium pacer made his Test debut versus Australia at Perth in November 2024 and played his last Test against Australia at Adelaide.

While India has not announced its playing XI for the first Test, it is likely that the team management would opt for a pace-heavy lineup as the surface at Leeds could help the fast bowlers.

India’s updated squad for first Test: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Vice Captain & Wicket-Keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (Wicket-Keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TEAM INDIAHARSHIT RANAINDIA ENGLAND SERIES

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.