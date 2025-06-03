ENG vs WI: Unusual Scenes In London As England Player Arrive On Cycles; WI Team Bus Delayed Due To Heavy Traffic

London: The resumption of the third ODI between England and West Indies was delayed on Tuesday because of an unexpected traffic jam. The visiting team was stuck due to heavy traffic and that delayed the start time of the encounter. Some of the England players rode Lime rental bikes to the venue finding a path through the congested London streets.

England have entered the final match of the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead and they have a chance to complete a clean sweep. However, the build up to the match took an unusual turn. The Caribbean side's bus was stuck in the heavy traffic while England players took matters into their own hands by riding to the stadium on bicycles.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released a statement informing that the scheduled start has been delayed due to late arrival of one team.

“Due to a delayed arrival of one of the playing teams, who are stuck in heavy traffic north of the river, the scheduled start of play will be delayed. Once all members of the playing teams arrive, the match officials will coordinate updated timings and discuss any impact on the schedule of play. We will update spectators with the schedule of play as soon as we are able to,” the release stated.

West Indies cricket board also updated on their ‘X’ handle that their arrival at the venue was delayed.

“Due to heavy traffic delays, our team arrived moments before the previously scheduled toss time.”

The toss which was originally scheduled to take place at the 12:30 PM local time (5:00 PM IST) was pushed to 1:10 PM (5:40 PM IST). The match began at 1:30 PM (6:00 PM IST).

England won the toss and elected to field. The bowlers took three wickets early in the innings as Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts picked one wicket each.