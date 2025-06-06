ETV Bharat / sports

England-India Test Series Set To Be Named Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Hyderabad: Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and veteran England pacer James Anderson will have their names etched on prestigious silverware as ECB and BCCI have agreed on a decision to rename the Test series between England and India the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

According to the report in ESPNcricinfo, both Tendulkar and Anderson will unveil the trophy at Lord's during the World Test Championship (WTC) final which gets underway from June 11.

England and India will kickstart the 2025-27 WTC cycle with a five-Test series starting at Leeds in Headingley starting from June 20.

While Anderson, who featured in 188 Tests, retired last July, Tendulkar bid adieu to international cricket in 2013 as the only player on the planet to have played 200 Tests. Previously, the Test series between India and England in the UK was called the Pataudi Trophy, named after former India captains Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (his son). On the other hand, the trophy was called Anthony de Mello Trophy when England used to tour India for a red-ball series. Anthony de Mello Trophy was named after one of the founding figures of the BCCI who was also the board's inaugural secretary and president between 1946-47 to 1950-51.