England-India Test Series Set To Be Named Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Hyderabad: Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and veteran England pacer James Anderson will have their names etched on prestigious silverware as ECB and BCCI have agreed on a decision to rename the Test series between England and India the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
According to the report in ESPNcricinfo, both Tendulkar and Anderson will unveil the trophy at Lord's during the World Test Championship (WTC) final which gets underway from June 11.
🚨 TENDULKAR-ANDERSON TROPHY NAMED FOR ENGLAND VS INDIA TEST SERIES. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Zt2n66Ow02— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 5, 2025
England and India will kickstart the 2025-27 WTC cycle with a five-Test series starting at Leeds in Headingley starting from June 20.
While Anderson, who featured in 188 Tests, retired last July, Tendulkar bid adieu to international cricket in 2013 as the only player on the planet to have played 200 Tests. Previously, the Test series between India and England in the UK was called the Pataudi Trophy, named after former India captains Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (his son). On the other hand, the trophy was called Anthony de Mello Trophy when England used to tour India for a red-ball series. Anthony de Mello Trophy was named after one of the founding figures of the BCCI who was also the board's inaugural secretary and president between 1946-47 to 1950-51.
The trend follows the naming of the Crowe-Thorpe trophy in November 2024, which goes to the winner of the Test series between England and New Zealand. Similarly, India and Australia compete for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Tests.
The Indian cricket Test team is currently in transition phase with senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin stepping away from the format. The 25-year-old Shubman Gill has been named as India's new Test captain ahead of the crucial Test series against England.
The Test series will commence on June 20th in Leeds before the action moves to Birmingham for the second Test. The Lord’s Cricket Ground will host the third Test, beginning on July 10, 2025. Old Trafford and Kennington Oval will host the fourth and fifth Tests of the series respectively.
Squads:
England squad (For 1st Test): Ben Stokes (c), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.
India’s squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav