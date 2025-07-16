ETV Bharat / sports

England Docked WTC Points For Slow Over-Rate In Lord's Test, Slip To 3rd In Standings

England's captain Ben Stokes gestures during the fifth day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London, Monday, July 14, 2025. ( AP )

London: The England cricket team slipped a rung to third position in the World Test Championship table on Wednesday after being docked two points for maintaining a slow over rate in the third Test against India at Lord's. Ben Stokes and Co. were also fined 10 per cent of their match fee after the Test, which they won by 22 runs on Monday.

The referee, Richie Richardson, imposed the sanction after England were ruled to be two overs short of the target when time allowances were taken into consideration. India is fourth in the WTC points table right now.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

"In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two World Test Championship points have been deducted from England's points total," it added.