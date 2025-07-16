ETV Bharat / sports

England Docked WTC Points For Slow Over-Rate In Lord's Test, Slip To 3rd In Standings

Match referee Richie Richardson imposed sanction after England were ruled to be two overs short of the target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

England's captain Ben Stokes gestures during the fifth day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London, Monday, July 14, 2025.
England's captain Ben Stokes gestures during the fifth day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London, Monday, July 14, 2025. (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 16, 2025 at 1:10 PM IST

2 Min Read

London: The England cricket team slipped a rung to third position in the World Test Championship table on Wednesday after being docked two points for maintaining a slow over rate in the third Test against India at Lord's. Ben Stokes and Co. were also fined 10 per cent of their match fee after the Test, which they won by 22 runs on Monday.

The referee, Richie Richardson, imposed the sanction after England were ruled to be two overs short of the target when time allowances were taken into consideration. India is fourth in the WTC points table right now.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

"In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two World Test Championship points have been deducted from England's points total," it added.

England's tally in the World Test Championship standings dropped from 24 to 22 out of 36 points, consequently reducing their point percentage (PCT) from 66.67 per cent to 61.11 per cent. As a result, Sri Lanka, who have a 66.67 PCT, have taken over England to be second.

Australia leads the WTC table with a 100 per cent having won all three of their games so far, while India have 33.33 PCT. England captain Ben Stokes pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Graham Lloyd levelled the charge.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read More

  1. Cricket At LA Olympics To Begin On July 12, Medal Matches On July 20 And 29
  2. After 27 All Out Shocker, West Indies To Take Help From Cricket Legends Brian Lara And Viv Richards

London: The England cricket team slipped a rung to third position in the World Test Championship table on Wednesday after being docked two points for maintaining a slow over rate in the third Test against India at Lord's. Ben Stokes and Co. were also fined 10 per cent of their match fee after the Test, which they won by 22 runs on Monday.

The referee, Richie Richardson, imposed the sanction after England were ruled to be two overs short of the target when time allowances were taken into consideration. India is fourth in the WTC points table right now.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

"In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two World Test Championship points have been deducted from England's points total," it added.

England's tally in the World Test Championship standings dropped from 24 to 22 out of 36 points, consequently reducing their point percentage (PCT) from 66.67 per cent to 61.11 per cent. As a result, Sri Lanka, who have a 66.67 PCT, have taken over England to be second.

Australia leads the WTC table with a 100 per cent having won all three of their games so far, while India have 33.33 PCT. England captain Ben Stokes pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Graham Lloyd levelled the charge.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read More

  1. Cricket At LA Olympics To Begin On July 12, Medal Matches On July 20 And 29
  2. After 27 All Out Shocker, West Indies To Take Help From Cricket Legends Brian Lara And Viv Richards

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ENGLAND CRICKET TEAMICC WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIPWORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.