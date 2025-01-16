England Star Cricketer Leaves Country After Multiple Attacks At Home

Hyderabad: England batter James Vince has opted to leave the country and its first-class structure after multiple violent attacks on his home. Vince is currently playing in the International League T20 (ILT20) and hence is shifting to Dubai.

Vince has amassed over 13,000 runs in first-class cricket and is well-known as a T20 commodity across the world. He has also played 13 Tests, 25 ODIs and 17 T20Is. He is the England's 50-over World Cup-winning team member.

Speaking to The Telegraph in an interview, Vince detailed the harrowing reasons behind leaving Hampshire, where he has lived for the last 8 years with his wife and kids. Vince's house was attacked on two separate occasions. His family was inside the house in both instances. The burglars broke the windows and entered the house, but did not cause any physical harm to the family.

After the first attack, the family shifted to a temporary place for a week and then returned to their house. Vince's house was attacked once again after the family's return, and that is when the cricketer decided to move out of the country.

All the experts we've spoken to say it looks like a money issue, unpaid debts or something, Vince told The Telegraph Sport. We have nothing to hide and know we have never been involved in anything like this. We just desperately want this to stop, he added.

Vince urged the public to help them and the police out in catching the perpetrators. "If anyone knows anything, or sees anything in the footage of the attack that could lead to anything, please contact us or the Hampshire Police. It could be the final piece of information we need to find out what is going on and get our lives back to normal," the 33-year-old said.