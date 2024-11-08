ETV Bharat / sports

Legendary England Cricketer Ian Botham Falls Into Crocodile-Infested River; Former Aussie Star Comes To Rescue

Ian Botham sustained heavy bruising after falling to a Crocodile-infested River but his old Ashes rival came to his rescue.

Ian Botham Fell Into River
Ian Botham
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Northern Territory (Australia): Former England all-rounder Ian Botham recently suffered a fall in Australia’s tropical north region. The incident occurred on the Moyle River, which is about 200 kilometres South of Darwin. Botham was accompanied by former Australian pacer Merv Hughes as the duo was fishing for barramundi.

According to reports, Botham was on a four-day fishing expedition with Hughes but things took a dangerous turn there. In an attempt to move between the boats, his footwear was stuck in a rope which caused him to tumble and land heavily. The fall resulted in several bruising and a close call with Crocodile-infested water.

“I was out of the water quicker than I went in. Quite a few sets of [crocodile] eyes were having a peep at me. Luckily I had no time to think about what was in the water,” Botham said.

'The guys were brilliant, it was just one of those accidents. It was all very quick and I'm OK now,” he added.

The Moyle River area in Australia is known to have roughly five crocodiles per square kilometre which indicates the severe repercussions one might face after falling into the river.

Botham represented the English side in 102 Test matches scoring 5200 runs and 383 wickets. He also played 116 ODIs for the national side. The England all-rounder shared an intense rivalry on the field with Australian pacer Merv Hughes.

Hughes had a successful career with Australia taking 212 wickets from 53 Test matches.

