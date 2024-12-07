England Become 1st Team To Score 5 Lakh Runs In Test Cricket

Wellington: England cricket team became the first team to score half a million runs in Test cricket.
England achieved this significant milestone during the second Test match between New Zealand and England at the Basin Reserve here on Saturday, December 7, 2024.
England has amassed over 500,000 runs across 1,082 Test matches. The second-best team on the list is Australia, who have racked up 428,794 runs. The Indian cricket team holds the third position with over 278,700 runs.
Additionally, England holds the record for the most centuries in Test cricket, with its batters having scored 929 centuries. In comparison, Australian batsmen have recorded 592 centuries, while Indian batters have achieved 552 centuries in Test cricket.
Meanwhile, in the same innings, former England skipper Joe Root became the fourth overall batter to record a century of 50+ runs innings. Root is now only behind India's Sachin Tendulkar (119), Jacques Kallis (103), and Ricky Ponting (103).
Coming to the match front, England have dominated the first Test in all three departments and are on track for yet another comprehensive series victory in New Zealand. After defeating the hosts by eight wickets in the first Test, they are looking strong to take an unassailable lead in the series.
Currently, England have taken a massive lead of 535 runs, courtesy of opener Ben Duckett (92), Jacob Bethell (96), Harry Brook (55) and Joe Root's (73) fifties. Now, it will be interesting to see on what score England will declare the innings, have a crack with the ball and secure the second consecutive Test series in New Zealand.
