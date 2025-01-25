Pacer Misses Out On Second T20I, Team Announce Playing XI 28 Hours Before The Match

Chennai: England have made one change in their playing XI for the second T20I against India of the five-match series at MA Chidambaram Stadium, famously known as Chepauk, here as they have brought in pace-bowling all-rounder Brydon Carse for out-and-out fast bowler Gus Atkinson. The England Cricket Board also announced that Jamie Smith has been added to the 12-player squad for the match at the Chepauk stadium on Saturday, January 25.

Atkinson, playing his first T20I in India, didn't have a perfect start in Kolkata, failing to fire with both bat and ball as India secured their biggest win against England in terms of the balls remaining (43).

The 27-year-old scored just 2 runs off 13 balls and conceded 38 runs in his 2 overs at an economy of 19. This has prompted the visitors to go for a change in the lineup as they aim to make a comeback in the series on Saturday. Notably, England have not won a Test series against India in the last 11 years, having won in 2014.

Carse has played 4 games for England and has picked up just 6 wickets in his T20I career and is yet to play a match in India. England decided to bring in Jamie Smith as part of the 12-player squad for the Chennai T20I as there are doubts over Jacob Bethell's participation in the match. Bethell, who scored 7 off 14 balls in Kolkata, missed the pre-match training session on Friday, January 24 due to an illness, according to reports in British media.

Smith is currently in great form and has made a stunning start to his international career for England in Tests and ODIs. His performances helped him to find a place in the T20I squad. Smith would be in line to make his T20I debut if Bethell fails to recover in time for the match.

England's playing XI for 2nd T20I against India

Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Butler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood