England Cricket Players Meet Dalai Lama Ahead of Dharamshala Test

By ANI

Published : 2 hours ago

England Cricket Team players met with the Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama on Wednesday

The players from the England cricket team paid a visit to Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama on Wednesday ahead of the fifth and the final Test of the Test series.

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh): England Cricket Team players met with the Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama on Wednesday ahead of the fifth and final Test match against India in Dharamshala.

England Cricket Board (ECB) took to their official X (formerly Twitter) account and shared a picture of the British players seeking blessings from the spiritual leader.

"An incredible honour to meet his holiness, the @DalaiLama England players and management attended his residence in McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala," ECB wrote on X.

In the picture, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope were seen with the Dalai Lama along with members of England's team management. England have faced three consecutive losses in the series, unable to capitalise on their early 1-0 advantage following a narrow victory in Hyderabad. The visitors had their chances, notably in Rajkot and Ranchi, but India came back strong on both occasions to win.

The fifth and final Test match will begin on March 7 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala and conclude on March 11, 2024.
India and England still have World Test Championship points to gain in Dharamsala, even though the series is decided. India is on top of the World Test Championship standings while England is eighth on the points table.

