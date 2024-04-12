England Captain Harry Kane's Children Have 'Lucky Escape' In Three-Car Crash

Schäftlarn (Germany): The England football skipper Harry Kane's two daughters and one of his sons were lucky to escape after engaging in a horror car crash on state road 2071 here on Monday. Three of them were taken to hospital as a precaution following the crash.

Kane, who plays for Bayern Munich, was not in the car as he was busy in fulfilling his commitments in his side's Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash against Arsenal, which eventually ended in a 2-2 draw, on Tuesday. Kane's children Louise (3 years), Vivienne (5 years), and Ivy (7 years) were travelling in a Mercedes Vito when another car smashed into them. Notably, the ace footballer's wife Kate Goodland and their youngest child Henry, seven months, were not in the car.

According to the Bavarian police, a Renault with four people was turning into a junction when it collided with an oncoming Mercedes carrying Kane's children - aged between three and seven and then also collided with a Land Rover on state road 2071 in Schaftlarn. The police also added that all of the nine people involved in the accident suffered minor injuries, including one woman, who was taken to hospital by helicopter.

Speaking to BBC News, Volunteer Fire Department chief Daniel Buck said, "All the cars had a lot of damage. The first thing that we were seeing was a lot of injured people from all the cars. The good news was nobody had really strong injuries, more minor injuries, like they have pain in the neck from the head up, normally typical for a car accident."

"Thank God nobody was injured. It was really lucky for all the people," the Volunteer Fire Department added. The Munich traffic police are now conducting a further investigation of the incident.

Kane and his wife Kate married on a holiday in the Bahamas in July 2017. Kane's family initially remained in London following his £86.4m transfer from Tottenham to Bayern Munich. However, they have reportedly moved into a mansion in an area nicknamed "Beverly Hills of Bavaria".