England Captain Ben Stokes Makes Huge Sacrifice Ahead Of Test Series Against India

England skipper Ben Stokes quitted alchohol to recover from injury ahead of the highly awaited Test series against India, starting from June 20.

England Captain Ben Stokes quits Alchohol Ahead Of Test Series Against India (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 19, 2025 at 12:25 PM IST

London: England's Test captain Ben Stokes, who has been struggling with injury, has quit drinking Alchohol during his ongoing hamstring injury rehabilitation in an effort to be fit and ready to go for the upcoming Ashes series against traditional rivals Australia, scheduled to be played in November-December 2025 down under.

Stokes said he decided to stop drinking at the start of the year hoping abstinence would fasten his recovery from the injury. He had surgery on his left hamstring after sustaining a tear during the third Test against New Zealand in December, which ruled him out of action for a prolonged period.

"After my first major injury, I remember the shock of it and after the initial adrenaline had stopped I was thinking, 'How has this happened?'" Stokes told the Untapped podcast.

"(I thought) 'We did have a bit of a drink four or five nights ago, could that have played a part?' It wouldn't have helped. Then I was like 'OK, I need to start changing what I do'," he added. .

"I don't think I'll ever be completely sober, but I've not had a drink since January 2. I said to myself: 'Not until I finish my injury rehab and get back on the field'."

Stokes recently unveiled his partnership with zero alcohol spirits company CleanCo, for which he has signed on as an "investor and brand partner".

The English skipper is set to make his comeback on Thursday in England's one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge.

