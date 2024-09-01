England Defeat Sri Lanka By 190 Runs To Clinch Test Series With A Test Remaining

London (England): The Ollie Pope-led England clinched the three-match series against Sri Lanka with a game remaining after their emphatic victory over the visitors in the second Test on Sunday.

It was Gus Atkinson's exceptional spell where he picked up a five-wicket haul that put him on the honours board at iconic Lord's stadium once again.

England bundled out Sri Lanka for 292 in their second innings to seal a 190-run win just after tea on Day 4 at the home of cricket and move 2-0 ahead in the three-match series. Notably, England emerged triumphant 3-0 against the listless West Indies in July earlier this year to keep their hopes alive of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final.

Atkinson is England's new star and the fast bowler took 5-62 to follow his brilliant knock of 118 in the first innings that set his team up for the win. Atkinson will get his name on the honours board in the England dressing room at Lord's for both of those exploits having already done so during the West Indies series for a 10-wicket haul at the storied ground in northwest London.

England won the first Test in Manchester last week. The third and final match of the series starts at The Oval on Friday.

Earlier, it was Joe Root, who hammered centuries in both innings and surpassed former England captain Alastair Cook to become the highest centurion for the country in Test cricket. He also completed 200 catches in Test cricket and became the first England and third overall cricketer to achieve this incredible landmark.