England Announce Squad For Test Series, Stokes Returns From Injury, Archer Misses Out

England skipper Ben Stokes is returning to the national team after recoverig from his hamstring surgery. Stokes, who has been out of cricketing action since their tour of New Zealand earlier in 2025, is expected not to be bowling fit in the match.

The match, which begins on May 22 at Trent Bridge, is Zimbabwe's first Test in England in 22 years. The match will mark the commencement of the English summer, where they will host India for a marquee 5-match Test series. Later in the year, England will travel to Australia to play the much awaited Ashes series.

ENGLAND'S SQUAD vs ZIMBABWE

Ben Stokes (Captain), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue.

England's pace attack has been depleted with injuries to key bowlers, including Mark Wood (knee) and Chris Woakes (ankle). Brydon Carse is out of action with a foot injury, while Olly Stone is still recovering from a knee operation. Tearaway pacer Jofra Archer is bowling in the Indian Premier League but is not yet fit for the rigours of Test cricket.

After early praises, the English side has been under immense criticism for their recent exploits in Test cricket, mainly for their ultra aggressive style. They travelled to India in 2024 and were hammered 4-1, despite winning the first match of the series. The series saw England slip up in every game after the first one, despite giving good competition to the Indians in the first two days of each match.

England also has the assignment of Australia later this year, where they lost 4-0 in their last tour Down Under in Joe Root's captaincy.