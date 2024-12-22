ETV Bharat / sports

Champions Trophy 2025: Joe Root Returns To England Lineup; Ben Stokes Misses Out From Roster

Hyderabad: England have named a 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 which marks the return of Joe Root to the fold. Also, Jos Buttler will return to the lineup and will lead the side in the marquee tournament. England has also announced a squad for the upcoming tour of India and Butller will lead the side. England’s tour to India will include three ODIs and five T20Is.

The most notable inclusion in the list revealed by England is Joe Root who hasn’t featured in an ODI since England's group stage exit in the World Cup played last year. Root managed to muster only 276 runs with an average of 30.66 and England failed to defend the title.

Also, there’s no comeback for the former England skipper Ben Stokes and the English outfit will miss his all-round services. Stokes had earlier retired from the ODIs and then returned for the World Cup last year. He hasn’t played any ODI since and withdrew from this year’s T20 World Cup to recover from a recurring knee injury.

Jacob Bethell’s rise in the international career has earned a spot in the national side. He will be vying for the No.3 spot in the side. Also, wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, who missed the New Zealand Test series has secured a place in the team.

Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse will comprise the pace battery of the English team.

England ODI Squad: India Tour & ICC Men’s Champions Trophy: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.

England T20I Squad: India Tour: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

England Men’s White-Ball Tour of India Schedule