ENG vs IND: Archer Returns To Test Squad After Four Years As England Announce Playing XI

England have announced their playing XI for the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy on Wednesday.

England announce playing XI for 3rd Test
File Photo: Jofra Archer (AFP)
Published : July 9, 2025 at 4:14 PM IST

Updated : July 9, 2025 at 4:40 PM IST

Hyderabad: England have continued their ritual of announcing the playing XI 24 hours before the start of the game. They have announced the lineup for the third Test, and it includes only one change. The announcement marks the return of right-arm pacer Jofra Archer in the Test squad after a gap of four years. The 30-year-old last played against India in Ahmedabad in 2021.

Jofra Archer earns recall

Archer has replaced Josh Tongue in the bowling unit. He will earn his 14th Test cap and first since playing against India in February 2021.

Also, it will be England's pacer's second Test appearance at the venue. The previous match he played at Lord's was in the Ashes 2019, where he produced a memorable spell of fast bowling, taking five wickets across two innings.

The express pacer was out of the squad for a long span due to an elbow and back injury. However, the English outfit has called him back into the team.

England playing XI: Zak Crawley, ⁠Ben Duckett, ⁠Ollie Pope, ⁠Joe Root, ⁠Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), ⁠Jamie Smith (WK), ⁠Chris Woakes, ⁠Brydon Carse, ⁠Jofra Archer, ⁠Shoaib Bashir

Changes in India's playing XI

India are also expected to bring back Jasprit Bumrah into the playing XI for the third fixture of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. The venue at Lord's for the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar series is expected to be a bowling-friendly surface, and so India will aim to exploit the opposition batting unit.

Series levelled at 1-1

The Anderson-Tendulkar trophy is levelled at 1-1 as India bounced back by winning the second Test at Edgbaston after losing the opening fixture at Leeds. They beat the English team by 336 runs thanks to a brilliant spell of fast bowling from Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep across the two innings. Shubman Gill shone in the match with knocks of 269 and 161 respectively.

