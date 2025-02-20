England Announce Playing XI For ICC Champions Trophy Campaign Opener vs Australia

Hyderabad: England have named their playing XI for their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against Australia in Lahore on Saturday, February 20.
Jamie Smith returns to the side, batting at No.3 and taking the gloves as wicketkeeper. Jofra Archer is selected alongside fellow seamers Brydon Carse and Mark Wood.
England Playing XI:
1. Phil Salt
2. Ben Duckett
3. Jamie Smith (WK)
4. Joe Root
5. Harry Brook
6. Jos Buttler (C)
7. Liam Livingstone
8. Brydon Carse
9. Jofra Archer
10. Adil Rashid
11. Mark Wood
