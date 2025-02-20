ETV Bharat / sports

England Announce Playing XI For ICC Champions Trophy Campaign Opener vs Australia

England announced their playing XI for their Champions Trophy campaign opener against Australia on Saturday, February 20.

England announced their playing XI for their Champions Trophy campaign opener against Australia on Saturday, February 20.
England Announce Playing XI For ICC Champions Trophy Campaign Opener vs Australia (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 20, 2025, 9:31 PM IST

Hyderabad: England have named their playing XI for their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against Australia in Lahore on Saturday, February 20.

Jamie Smith returns to the side, batting at No.3 and taking the gloves as wicketkeeper. Jofra Archer is selected alongside fellow seamers Brydon Carse and Mark Wood.

England Playing XI:

 1.⁠ ⁠Phil Salt
 2.⁠ ⁠Ben Duckett
 3.⁠ ⁠Jamie Smith (WK)
 4.⁠ ⁠Joe Root
 5.⁠ ⁠Harry Brook
 6.⁠ ⁠Jos Buttler (C)
 7.⁠ ⁠Liam Livingstone
 8.⁠ ⁠Brydon Carse
 9.⁠ ⁠Jofra Archer
10.⁠ ⁠Adil Rashid
11.⁠ ⁠Mark Wood

Hyderabad: England have named their playing XI for their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against Australia in Lahore on Saturday, February 20.

Jamie Smith returns to the side, batting at No.3 and taking the gloves as wicketkeeper. Jofra Archer is selected alongside fellow seamers Brydon Carse and Mark Wood.

England Playing XI:

 1.⁠ ⁠Phil Salt
 2.⁠ ⁠Ben Duckett
 3.⁠ ⁠Jamie Smith (WK)
 4.⁠ ⁠Joe Root
 5.⁠ ⁠Harry Brook
 6.⁠ ⁠Jos Buttler (C)
 7.⁠ ⁠Liam Livingstone
 8.⁠ ⁠Brydon Carse
 9.⁠ ⁠Jofra Archer
10.⁠ ⁠Adil Rashid
11.⁠ ⁠Mark Wood

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHYENGLAND VS AUSTRALIAAUSTRALIA VS ENGLANDENGLAND PLAYING XIENGLAND ANNOUNCE PLAYING XI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.