ETV Bharat / sports

England Announce Playing XI For ICC Champions Trophy Campaign Opener vs Australia

England Announce Playing XI For ICC Champions Trophy Campaign Opener vs Australia ( AP )

Hyderabad: England have named their playing XI for their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against Australia in Lahore on Saturday, February 20.

Jamie Smith returns to the side, batting at No.3 and taking the gloves as wicketkeeper. Jofra Archer is selected alongside fellow seamers Brydon Carse and Mark Wood.