IND vs ENG : Hosts Announce Playing XI 48 Hours Ahead Of Opening Test Match In Headingley

Leeds: England have stuck to their ritual of naming the playing XI several hours ahead of the Test match and have named their lineup for the opening encounter of the five-match series against India at Headingley, Leeds. The team led by Ben Stokes will feature Chris Woakes, who is returning to the team for the first time since December. Durham pacer Brydon Carse will play his first red-ball fixture on home soil. He has played five Tests so far in Pakistan and New Zealand.

England’s playing XI

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett will open the innings for the English sid,e while the trio of Ollie Pope, Joe Root and Harry Brook will make up the middle-order for the hosts. Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes will handle the all-round duties while Jamie Smith will handle the wicketkeeping duties. Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir are the specialist bowlers in the team.

England XI: Ben Stokes (C), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, ⁠Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

Indian squad for the series

In the latest development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have added Harshit Rana to the squad. The board has also given a maiden call-up to Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh. The team will be coming into the series with an inexperienced batting lineup as the duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from Test cricket recently. Karun Nair will return to the Indian team after a gap of eight years, while Shardul Thakur has also returned to the team after December 2023.

Pant has revealed in the press conference ahead of the series that captain Shubman Gill will bat at number four while the wicketkeeper-batter will bat at five. The discussion around the No. 3 batter is still going on, and so the one-down batter remains a mystery.

The last India vs England Test series in England

The last time India toured England for a Test series was in 2021/22, when the Test series between the two nations ended in a 2-2 draw. Joe Root was the highest run-getter in the series with 737 runs from nine innings with an average of 105.28. Rohit Sharma was the leading run-getter for the Indian team with 368 runs, while Jasprit Bumrah shone in the series with 23 wickets from nine innings.