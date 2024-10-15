ETV Bharat / sports

ENG-W vs WI-W Live Streaming: Where To Watch England vs West Indies Women's T20 World Cup Match Live In India?

Dubai (UAE): In a game that will be decisive for a spot in the semi-final, England will be up against West Indies in the Group B fixture.

England have been on an unbeaten run in the tournament winning all of the three games they have played so far. The team first beat Bangladesh by 21 runs and then went on to defeat South Africa by seven wickets. The last group stage win came against Scotland by 10 wickets and so the team are currently at the top of the standings in the group.

On the other hand, West Indies started the tournament with a 10-wicket loss against South Africa but bounced back after that with victories over Scotland and Bangladesh. A win will be crucial for both teams as South Africa is also in contention for a semi-final spot. If England wins the fixture, they will go through to the semi-finals along with South Africa. In case, West Indies wins the fixture, two teams with better net run rates will enter the top four.

Both the teams have played 28 fixtures against each other with England emerging triumphant with 19 wins while West Indies have won eight times, In 2012, one match ended in a tie, but West Indies won the Super Over.

ENG-W vs WI-W Women's T20 WC Group B Match: England vs West Indies in T20I Live Streaming Details

When and where will the England vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match be played?