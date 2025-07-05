ENG-W vs IND-W: Reasons Behind India’s Narrow Five-Run Loss Against England

Hyderabad: England women beat India women in a thrilling encounter in the third T20I of the five-match series by five runs. India’s opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma got going at the start while chasing a target of 172, and they were aided by England’s sloppy fielding. However, the tables were turned in the end, and the team lost the match due to an innings collapse. The phenomenon resulted in a five-run win for England, and they made the series scoreline 2-1.

England post 171/9

Batting first, England openers Sophia Dunkley and Wyatt-Hodge stitched an opening partnership of 137 runs from 15.2 overs. The former scored 75 runs from 53 deliveries while the latter played a knock of 66 runs from 42 balls. England were heading for a huge total thanks to a brilliant foundation. However, the dismissal of Dunkley triggered an innings collapse, and they lost nine wickets for 34 runs and were restricted to 171/9.

Arundhati Reddy and Deepti Sharma picked three wickets each, while Shree Charani scalped two wickets.

India loses despite a solid start

Smiti and Shafali provided an 85-run stand for the Indian team, but they lost the momentum soon. The innings witnessed the fall of wickets at regular intervals after the dismissal of Shafali (47) and Smriti Mandhana (56). India were in need of eight runs from the last three balls, but Harmanpreet Kaur failed to get the team over the finish line.

England maintain their unbeaten streak at The Oval

England women maintained their dominating record at The Oval. The team has not lost any matches at the venue. Out of the four T20Is played at the venue, England have won all, beating Australia (2009,2023), New Zealand (2024) and India (2025). They have played six Test matches, winning two out of them and playing a draw in four fixtures. Both victories came against Australia and New Zealand in 1951 and 1963, respectively.

Reasons behind India’s defeat

Although Mandhana played a knock of 56 runs her strike rate was 114.29 - the lowest amongst Indian batters. The sluggish knock kept boosting the required run rate and that put more pressure on the batters around her. Richa Ghosh scored only seven runs from 10 deliveries, and that resulted in the situation becoming very tough for India in the end. Also, Harmanpreet was not able to find any boundary with eight runs required of the last three balls and that lack of a high shot resulted in India losing the thriller.