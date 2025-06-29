ENG-W vs IND-W: All Records In First T20I As India Women Hand England Their Biggest Defeat

Hyderabad: The Indian women’s cricket team beat England by 97 runs in the first T20I of the five-match series at Trent Bridge on Saturday. Powered by Smriti Mandhana’s hundred and Shree Charani’s bowling figures of 4/12, the Indian team took a 1-0 lead in the series.
Batting first, the Indian team posted 210/5 with Mandhana scoring a blistering hundred with a knock of 112 runs from just 62 deliveries, while Harleen Deol also played a cameo of 43 runs from 23 balls. The Indian team posted a challenging target for the hosts thanks to the Indian opener’s scintillating hundred. Lauren Bell was the highest wicket-taker for England, taking three wickets.
In response, England were bundled out on 113 as Shree Charani dazzled with the ball. She picked four wickets while Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav scalped a couple of wickets. Nat Sciver-Brunt played a knock of 66 runs for England, but her lone battle went in vain as England lost the fixture.
Mandhana in the record books
The left-handed Indian batter became just the second Indian batter to register a hundred in women’s T20Is after Harmanpreet Kaur (103) knocked a ton against New Zealand at Providence during the women’s T20 World Cup 2018. Her 112 is now the highest individual score for India in the format. She is also the first Indian woman to score a century in all three formats - Tests, ODIs and T20Is
🔹 First Indian batter to score a century in all three formats in women's cricket
🔹 Highest ever T20I score for #TeamIndia in women's cricket
Also, she smashed most boundaries (18) for India in a single T20I innings, surpassing Harmanpreet’s tally of 15 boundaries. Also, Mandhana and Shafali Verma now have 21 50-plus stands between them, the most for any wicket in women’s T20Is.
The biggest defeat for England
England’s defeat against India is their biggest in the shortest format of the game. Their previous defeat by the biggest margin was by 93 runs against Australia at Chelmsford, 2019. However, India handed them the biggest defeat with a 97-run triumph over the English side.
What a way to start the series and take a 1⃣-0⃣ lead 🙌
First full-member team
India became the first full-member team to score back-to-back 200-plus totals in women’s T20Is. They racked up 217/4 in their previous outing against the West Indies women at DY Patil in December 2024. Now, the team posted a 200-plus total once again and achieved a unique feat.