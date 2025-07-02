ENG-W vs IND-W: Richa Ghosh Stars With World Record In India’s 24-Run Win

Hyderabad: Thanks to half-centuries from Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur, along with a clinical display from the bowling unit, India women beat England women by 24 runs. However, Richa Ghosh also made a significant impact in the match by etching her name in the record books. Her knock helped the Indian team post 181/4 and secure a triumph over the English side.

Richa Ghosh creates history

Ghosh scripted her name in the record books thanks to her explosive batting to provide a finish to the innings. During her knock, laced with six boundaries, Ghosh created history by becoming the first player to score more than 1000 runs in Women’s T20Is. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter is the only player in the history of the shortest format to score more than 1000 runs with a strike rate above 140.

Ghosh is also the second-fastest to score 1000 T20I runs (by number of balls faced) and the quickest player to achieve the landmark amongst players from full-member nations. Only the Isle of Man's Lucy Barnett is quicker than Ghosh, bettering her record by two balls.

Richa made her T20I debut against Australia at the age of 16. She has featured in 64 matches, racking up 1029 runs in 53 innings with an average of 27.81 and a tally of two fifties.

India takes 2-0 lead

India have been scripting a stellar run in the series, winning two matches on a trot. They continued their domination on Tuesday as well in Bristol. Batting first, the team were reduced to 30/2 in quick time as India lost openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana early in the innings.

However, Jemimah Rodrigues took charge of the innings, scoring 63 runs from 41 deliveries. Amanjot Kaur played an innings of unbeaten 63 runs while Ghosh provided the final flourish with a knock of unbeaten 31 runs. The team posted a total of 181/4.

Chasing the target, England were reduced to 17/3, but Tammy Beaumont put up some fight with an innings of 54 runs. Amy Jones (32) and Sophie Ecclestone (35) also chipped in with handy knocks, but they were not enough to guide the team over the finish line, and England ended up posting 157/7.

Shree Charani picked two wickets for India while Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur picked one wicket each.