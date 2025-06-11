ENG vs WI : England Ink Series Sweep Over West Indies Courtesy Ben Duckett’s Blistering Half-Century

Hyderabad: Ben Duckett’s aggressive knock of 84 runs from 46 deliveries propelled England to a series sweep over West Indies with a 37-run victory in the third T20I. They beat the opposition in a dominant manner in Southampton on Tuesday. Duckett led the foundation for the team to score their joint-highest T20I score on home soil.

Opener Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett scored 120 runs in just 8.5 overs. Smith accrued 60 runs from 26 deliveries, laced with four boundaries and five sixes. Jacob Bethell (36* off 16) and skipper Harry Brook (35*) provided late fireworks with the former hammering three consecutive sixes against Gudakesh Motie.

Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd picked one wicket each.

Chasing the mammoth target of 249, West Indies were never in hunt. Rovman Powell played a valiant knock of unbeaten 79 runs from 45 balls. But, lack of support from the other end kept the Caribbean side short of the target.

Luke Wood picked three wickets while Adil Rashid also chipped in with a couple of wickets. Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson and Jacob Bethell also contributed by taking one wicket each.

Jos Buttler was the highest run-getter in the series scoring 165 runs with an average of 55. Luke Wood and Liam Dawson picked most wickets in the series taking five each. While Wood played in a couple of encounters, Dawson was part of the England team in all the three fixtures of the series.

Notably, in the last 10 T20Is played between these two nations, West Indies has managed to win only two matches highlighting the dominance of the English side against the Caribbean outfit.