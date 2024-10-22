Jos Buttler Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against West Indies; England Announce New Captain

Hyderabad: England has announced a 13-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies and Jos Buttler will miss the series due to a calf injury. The right-handed batter has suffered a slight setback in his rehabilitation and that has delayed his entry back in the team.

“England Men’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler will join the upcoming tour of the Caribbean for the T20 series only as he completes his recovery from a calf injury. Buttler will miss the three-match one-day international series against West Indies after suffering a slight setback in his rehabilitation,” England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in an official release.

“Liam Livingstone will step in as captain for the ODI series with the Lancashire all-rounder set to lead England for the first time. Uncapped Essex wicketkeeper-batter Michael Pepper has been added to the squad.”

Buttler has been struggling with injuries and hasn’t played in the format since England’s T20 World Cup. This is his third calf injury since 2021.

In the absence of Buttler, Liam Livingstone will lead the team. It has been a sort of turnaround for the English all-rounder as he was initially left out from the ODI squad set to play against Australia. The all-rounder has captained Lancashire in the T20 Blast and Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred in the past and his experience will be handy for the team.

Harry Brook led the team for the series against Australia but he is dropped from the squad as he is currently on the tour to Pakistan.

England will tour West Indies for three ODIs and five T20Is starting from October 31. The three ODIs will be hosted in Antigua and Barbados while the T20Is will be played in Barbados and St. Lucia.

England Men’s squad for white-ball tour of West Indies

Jos Buttler (Lancashire – Captain) T20 series only, Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Jafer Chohan (Yorkshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Will Jacks (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dan Mousley (Warwickshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Michael Pepper (Essex), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), John Turner (Hampshire).