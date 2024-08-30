England vs Sri Lanka: Root Equals Cook’s Record For Most Test Tons By English Batter

Lord’s (London): Joe Root continued to cement his legacy as one of the best in the business during the second Test against Sri Lanka by equalling a prolific achievement. He smashed a century during the opening day of the Test match and equalled Alistair Cook’s record of scoring most hundreds as an England batter.

Root walked into bat after England lost a couple of wickets early in the innings. They were reduced to 42/2 but Root first formed a formidable partnership with Harry Brook and then Jamie Smith offered some company.

The 33-year-old played at a brisk pace to steer the innings but took 12 deliveries to complete the 100th run and achieve the milestone. Root scored the 33rd Test hundred of his career and became the joint leader in the list of most red-ball hundreds for the English team. Root’s knock saw him break a plethora of records.

He also became the first active player across the globe to complete 33 Test hundreds. Earlier, he was equalled with New Zealand batter Kane Williamson and Australian batter Steve Smith with 32 tons but now stands at the top. Virat Kohli is positioned fourth amongst active players with 29 Test centuries to his name.

The right-handed batter also broke the record for most Test runs on English soil. Also, Root is fast approaching the Sachin Tendulkar milestone of most runs in red-ball cricket with 12330 runs. Tendulkar has 15921 runs to his name, and the gap between the two is around 3500 runs. Root is aged 33 and considering the amount of the Test fixtures to be played in the upcoming years he might surpass Sachin.