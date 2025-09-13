ETV Bharat / sports

England Breach 300-Run Mark in T20Is, Crush South Africa By 146 Runs | Watch Full Highlights

England's Jos Buttler, right, strikes the ball for four runs against South Africa during the second International T20 Match at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. ( AP )

England bashed South African bowlers all around Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday and went on to create a jaw-dropping record of scoring 300-plus runs in a T20 international game. Phil Salt smashed the fastest and highest Twenty20 hundred for England to put up the biggest ever men's total in the format.

England claimed a massive 146-run win over South Africa as the Proteas were all out for 158 in the 17th over. Salt's 141 not out and Jos Buttler's 83 propped up England's 304-2, which included 18 sixes and 30 boundaries. South Africa followed with resolve but was 64-3 after the powerplay and lost captain Aiden Markram for a team-high 41 off 20 in the eighth over when the result became inevitable.

It was their heaviest T20 loss by runs and England's biggest win by runs. “That was really good fun,” Salt told broadcaster Sky Sports. “A personal milestone but the fact we got 300 and won by such a big margin, I can't have asked for much more.”

The three-match series goes to a tiebreaker on Sunday in Nottingham. “With the batting lineup we have got there are not many heights we can't reach,” England captain Harry Brook said. “Every must-win game we have now leading to the T20 World Cup (in February) is awesome preparation for us.”

The Proteas chose to bowl first in hope of using the moisture in the air, but all they caught was lightning from openers Salt and Buttler at their club ground, Old Trafford. Salt clobbered the game's first three deliveries to the boundary off Marco Jansen but was soon overtaken by Buttler.