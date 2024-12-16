ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs NZ 3rd Test: Kane Williamson Becomes First Batter To Score Five Consecutive Centuries At Single Venue

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson became the first batter in Test cricket to score five consecutive hundreds at a single venue.

ENG vs NZ 3rd Test
File Photo: Kane Williamson (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 36 minutes ago

Updated : 27 minutes ago

Hamilton: Star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson added another feather to his cap with a scintillating century in the third Test of the bilateral series against England on Monday. He became the first batter to score five consecutive hundreds at a single venue by smashing a ton at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. He surpassed a total of seven batters - Mahela Jayawardene (Colombo), Don Bradman (Melbourne), Michael Clarke (Adelaide), Denis Compton (Trent Bridge), Martin Crowe (Wellington), Sunil Gavaskar (Mumbai), Jacques Kallis (Durban), Misbah ul Haq (Abu Dhabi) and Garfield Sobers (Kingston).

Also, Kane Williamson scored his 20th century at home and is placed in joint-fourth position in the list of batters with the most Test hundreds at home. Jayawardene, Kallis and Ricky Ponting are joint leaders with 23 centuries each in their home country while Kumar Sangakkara and Sachin Tendulkar have racked up 22 hundreds at home.

New Zealand are in the driving seat in the third Test against England as they have set a target of 658 runs for England and the visitors were reduced to 18/2 by the end of the third day of the fixture. Kane Williamson played a knock of 156 runs while Daryl Mitchell amassed 60 runs during his stay at the crease to help New Zealand post a mammoth target for the opposition.

More to follow…

Hamilton: Star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson added another feather to his cap with a scintillating century in the third Test of the bilateral series against England on Monday. He became the first batter to score five consecutive hundreds at a single venue by smashing a ton at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. He surpassed a total of seven batters - Mahela Jayawardene (Colombo), Don Bradman (Melbourne), Michael Clarke (Adelaide), Denis Compton (Trent Bridge), Martin Crowe (Wellington), Sunil Gavaskar (Mumbai), Jacques Kallis (Durban), Misbah ul Haq (Abu Dhabi) and Garfield Sobers (Kingston).

Also, Kane Williamson scored his 20th century at home and is placed in joint-fourth position in the list of batters with the most Test hundreds at home. Jayawardene, Kallis and Ricky Ponting are joint leaders with 23 centuries each in their home country while Kumar Sangakkara and Sachin Tendulkar have racked up 22 hundreds at home.

New Zealand are in the driving seat in the third Test against England as they have set a target of 658 runs for England and the visitors were reduced to 18/2 by the end of the third day of the fixture. Kane Williamson played a knock of 156 runs while Daryl Mitchell amassed 60 runs during his stay at the crease to help New Zealand post a mammoth target for the opposition.

More to follow…

Last Updated : 27 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KANE WILLIAMSONMAHELA JAYAWARDENEDON BRADMANENG VS NZ 3RD TEST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.