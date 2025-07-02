ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Bumrah Rested For This Reason; Shardul, Sudharsan Also Out

Hyderabad: India are up against England at Edgbaston in the second Test of the five-match series. Winning the toss, Ben Stokes opted to bowl. What surprised many was India resting its star pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the test and also making two other changes in the squad.

Washington Sundar has replaced Sai Sudharsan in the lineup, while Nitish Kumar Reddy has replaced Shardul Thakur. Aakash Deep has come in the place of Bumrah.

Gill on Bumrah's absence

India head coach Gautam Gambhir had stated earlier in the series that Bumrah will play in three matches for the sake of workload management of the Indian pacer. After the toss, Gill revealed that the Indian team has rested Bumrah as they want to save him for the next Test against Lord's.

"Would've bowled first as well. If there's anything in the wicket, it's in the first day. Three changes - Reddy, Washi and Akash Deep come in. No Bumrah. Just to manage his workload. We did get a good break, and this is an important match for us. But the third Test being at Lord's, we think there'll be more in that pitch, so we'll use him there," he added.

India's poor record at Edgbaston

India have played eight matches at the venue, losing seven of them while one ended in a draw. Also, out of the 16 innings they have played at the stadium, the team was all-out on 15 occasions.

In the very first innings played at the stadium in 1967, India were bundled out for a total of 92, which is the team’s lowest total at Edgbaston. The highest score for Men in Blue at the ground is 416 runs scored in 2022. India have managed to breach the 300-run mark only twice at the Edgebaston. They scored 390 in the 1986 fixture, while the other one was their highest total at the venue.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna