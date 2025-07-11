ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs IND: Joe Root Surpasses Rahul Dravid, Steve Smith With 37th Test Century

Hyderabad: Star England batter Joe Root continued his knack of etching his name in the record books on Friday as well with his 37th Test hundred. The right-handed batter completed his century on the second day of the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy and surpassed Rahul Dravid and Steve Smith, who have 36th Test centuries.

Earlier, Joe Root had become the first batter on the first day to score 3000 Test runs against India.

Joe Root is fifth among batters with the most Test centuries

England batter Joe Root added himself to an elite club with his 37th hundred of his Test career. Root played on 99 Not Out on the first day, and he reached a century with his first run of the day. The right-handed batter needs one century to equal and two more to surpass the fourth-placed Kumar Sangakkara, who has 38 Test centuries to his name. India legend Sachin Tendulkar is at the top spot with 51 Test hundreds, followed by Jacques Kallis (45 Test centuries) and Ricky Ponting (41 Test centuries).